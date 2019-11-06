ECHD Board Approves Absorption of Hospital Charges for Mass Shooting Victims

Press release from Medical Center Health System:

The Ector County Hospital District’s Board of Directors approved absorbing all hospital charges for direct victims of the mass shooting on August 31, 2019. The approval was given at their monthly board meeting on Tuesday, November 5, and was recommended by Medical Center Health System President & CEO, Russell Tippin.

MCHS treated 14 total patients directly related to the August 31 shootings. Any charges not covered by the victims’ insurance will be absorbed by Medical Center Health System. Those victims will not have to pay anything for the care they received.

“The MCHS Board of Directors wanted to make sure that none of the victims experience any medical financial burdens from this horrible situation,” said MCHS President & CEO, Russell Tippin. “MCHS is a partner with our community and we want the victims to know we care about them and pray for their continued recovery.”