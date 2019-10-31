Local streamer gaming for MCH

David Lasater loves video games, and he’s asking the community to watch him play for a day.

The local gamer, who goes by the gamertag Wretch, is asking people to tune into his Twitch channel on Saturday, not because he wants fame or fortune, but because he is trying to raise money to support Medical Center Hospital.

Lasater is participating in a 24-hour video game marathon with Extra Life, a nonprofit founded in 2008 that helps those in the gaming community raise funds to support their local hospital. Partnering up with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Lasater is hoping to raise about $10,000 that would be donated to MCH’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Units.

People who wish to donate during the day can do so through a link on his account. Lasater said every dollar raised goes to MCH.

“Children’s Miracle Network is one of the best charities in the country, knowing your dollar is going towards what (they say) it goes to,” Lasater said.

Lasater’s stream will begin at 9 a.m., where he and a friend will start with “Cuphead,” a run-and-gun video game known for its difficulty. Lasater said he and his friend will play until they complete the game, and then play different games during their day-long stream.

This will be the fourth time Lasater has partnered with the nonprofit to raise money. While Lasater said he is hoping for a large community tune-in, he said people from all over the world will be able to watch and donate.

“It transcends borders,” Lasater said about fundraising. “ … All they know is kids need help, and they donate to help kids.”

Haley Howey, the Children’s Miracle Network coordinator, praised Lasater’s work, calling him committed and passionate about his fundraising ventures.

“Children’s Miracle Network and Medical Center Health Systems are so blessed to David’s partnership and dedication to help save kid’s lives,” Howey said.

In addition to fundraising, Lasater said he also donated two Super Nintendo Classics to the hospital, as well as a Playstation 4 and numerous board games.

Donating to the local hospital and knowing those items will be there for the community is one of the reasons Lasater said he continues to donate his efforts.

“It is a powerful reason to donate,” he said.