FOI doesn’t explain Green’s MCH exit

Some expense reports for former Medical Center Health System employee Tracy Green were recently released following a Texas Attorney General ruling that the records are public.

Both the Odessa American and CBS 7 filed numerous Freedom of Information requests on a number of personnel issues at the hospital.

The released documents contain receipts with more than $200 spent on alcohol and $500 spent on food during a physician’s night out at a Rockhounds ball game.

MCHS Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley said the hospital actually gets three suite nights a year at the Rockhounds stadium and the physician’s night out was an annual event, which includes all expenses paid. The expense report indicated about 18 physicians expected to attend.

Ector County Hospital District board member Bryn Dodd, District 1, said it would not shock her if the event is something the hospital does for physicians as a thank you.

“I think it would be the same as a banquet or dinner or something out at the country club,” Dodd said. “I really think that’s separate from the Tracy (Green) thing.”

Green was the former vice president of provider/community relations. Her employment ended April 4, but hospital officials have repeatedly said they do not know whether she was fired or quit.

Earlier this month, some information was released from a separate Freedom of Information Act request made in relation to Green’s employment and former MCHS CEO Rick Napper’s personal time off that coincided with Green’s exit. The information released included Green’s separation agreement showing she received eight weeks of severance pay totaling about $30,000.

Green and Napper previously worked at Catholic Health Initiatives Memorial Health in Chattanooga, Tenn., around the same time.

In the Texas Attorney General’s letter of determination on whether the information was public or not, the office stated information the hospital listed as Exhibit 3, which consisted of a completed investigation, would typically have to be released, but in this case it could be withheld under the Texas Rule of Evidence 503 which enacts attorney-client privilege.

When the Odessa American later requested Green’s expense reports, the Austin law firm hired to handle MCHS’ fight to release information, Walsh Gallegos, wrote in their request for determination from the AG that “the information contained in Exhibit 3 demonstrates that the District received a report of an alleged violation of a law or District policy that is within the purview of the District’s enforcement authority. The informer’s identity is not known to the requestor. As such, the information marked at Exhibit 3 should (be) withheld …”

Other requests for exceptions labeled Exhibit 3 as information that was “highly intimate or embarrassing, such that its release would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person,” and “of no legitimate concern to the public.”

Ector County Hospital District board members previously told the OA they were unaware of any kind of investigation regarding Green’s employment.

In an email sent May 9, Walsh Gallegos stated they had requested a determination from the AG on the release of copies of any expense reports submitted for or by Green, as well as any copies of any findings, notes or reports associated with Green’s expense reports during her employment with MCHS.

However, in an email sent Monday, the law firm stated normally they would request a ruling, but a section of the law allows them to withhold specific information, such as credit card or debit card numbers, without requesting a ruling from the AG.

Another expense reports submitted by Green during her employment included meals and hotel accommodations during a Studor conference in Nashville, Tenn. totaling about $1,600.

One of the meals was a $796 dinner for Ector County Hospital District board members and executive team members who attended.

Those listed next to the receipt for the dinner included former board member Mary Thompson and husband Milton, board member David Dunn and wife Donna, board members Mary Lou Anderson and Don Hallmark, administrative fellow at the time Edgar Morgan, and Green.

Tankersley also said this expense was normal.

Board President Hallmark, District 5, said at the conferences they attend there is always one night they have dinner paid for by the hospital.

Regarding some of the other expenses Green filed, including physician recruitment lunches or dinners, Hallmark said he didn’t think there was any problem having dinner and a drink.

“Anything in excess would be too much, but as far as having a drink with dinner, I don’t think that’s an issue,” he said. “Wining and dining is part of the business I assume, public (hospital) or not, we still have to compete with everybody.”

Hallmark added that they are competing for some of the best doctors and that was Green’s role, to recruit physicians, so he said he assumes that what she was doing.

“I don’t think there’s any red flags with dinner and drinks within the scope of her job I think that would be comp. normal,” Dodd said, echoing Hallmark’s sentiments.

Other expense reports show welcome baskets for new employees, a marketing director interview over lunch, a flight for former Marketing Director Bruce Oertel, who was only employed at MCHS for a brief period of time, and a new sofa for Green’s office. A complete list of the expense reports released and copies of Green’s receipts are available on the Odessa American’s website.