ORMC hosting free men’s health event

ORMC will provide free lunch and men’s health screenings, including lab work and a colorectal cancer screening questionnaire, for those who attend. Men who get the health screening will also receive a 10 percent discount off their purchase at Westlake Ace Hardware.

The lab work will include a check for diabetes (A1C level), cholesterol (lipid panel) and thyroid (TSH), a news release said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the top causes of death among adult men in the U.S. are heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke. Regular health screenings can help men detect certain diseases and conditions early on, the release said.