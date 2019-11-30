Free STD clinics set to start in December

A group of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center physicians, residents and medical students will begin offering a free sexually transmitted disease clinic starting Dec. 7.

The clinics, offering screenings for gonorrhea, Chlamydia, syphilis and HIV, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, the same day Texas Tech health sciences hosts its family health clinic at the clinic building in Odessa. The clinic is at 701 W. Fifth St. Appointments are not necessary.

Dr. Vani Selvan said the Ector County Health Department doesn’t have enough staff members to conduct the screenings.

She and Dr. Cristina Penon, a third-year family medicine resident, have been collecting the data for 2014-2017. Selvan said when they did a formal analysis they found that Ector County has a higher rate for those diseases than other parts of Texas and Texas already has a high number of cases nationally.

She added that the clinic will be open to people age 15 to 40, but the highest incidence is 15 to 24. Funding and support was obtained and the idea moved ahead.

Selvan said the most common STDs in this area are Chlamydia, gonorrhea and for the past few months, syphilis. She added that syphilis has been an “epidemic, kind of, especially in the jail.”

Data provided by Texas Tech said there were 23 cases of HIV diagnosed in 2017 and 22 in 2018; there were 10 cases of syphilis, 282 cases of gonorrhea in 2017 and 914 cases of Chlamydia in 2017.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea will be treated on the spot and screenings will be offered for syphilis and HIV. If the tests are positive, they will be called and sent to the Ector County Health Department.

Selvan attributes the high STD and sexually transmitted cases partly to the mobility of the population. Because of that partner notification is made more difficult.

Lack of resources and education on how to get themselves checked, tested and treated are other factors in the spread of the infections and diseases, Selvan said.

Dr. Martin Ortega, Texas Tech Family Medicine clinical director, said he is proud that Penon and Selvan are taking an “action step” for the community.

Hopefully, Ortega said, this can be used as an educational and a wellness tool that leads to healthier individuals and a healthier community.

Selvan said exams will probably take about 15 minutes and the patient will be called with the results. If their test for syphilis or HIV are positive, they will be sent to the Ector County Health Department.

“The plan is not only to test them, but also to give them the medications. If they have symptoms, they are going to take them then and there in the clinic,” Selvan said.

Supplies are provided by the Ector County Health Department. Selvan noted that DSHS also is providing support.

“It looks like it’s a commitment into the spring, which like I said, is … a step in the right direction because what these physicians have done is work toward putting all these logistical concerns together so the patients have access. By Dr. Selvan’s description, there’s a lot of puzzle pieces to get testing results that require not just supplies but also manpower, so I’m really proud of how they’re bringing this together and then committing to this really strong first step. We hope that the community is open and receptive towards it (and) takes advantage of it,” Ortega said.

Selvan said sustainability is a real key.

“Parents need to support this. Unless the parents support it, we will not be able to give the community a better response and get any kind of goodness back to the community,” Selvan said.

She added that his is not being done as a research project. It is a quality improvement for the community.

“So basically what we are trying to do is we are going to intervene and we are going to track how it’s going to reflect down the road,” Selvan said.

Under Texas law, Penon said it is not necessary to have a parent or guardian’s consent to get tested or treated for STDs.

Ortega added that Texas Tech is a known clinical entity in the community.

“We are family and community medicine,” Ortega said. “We have already seen a very big and broad part of the community for just all of their healthcare needs, so hopefully we’re a known and trusted place already to where we don’t only do STI testing. It’s on the same date where anybody else is going to know about our walk in clinic on Saturdays anyway.”

Selvan said a large group of residents and medical students are volunteering their time for the clinic.

Penon had an idea for a pep rally, but she’s not sure it’s going to happen.

“Once we looked at the data and we saw that the group with the highest rates were 15 to 24 year olds, that’s high school and college students so what can we do to help that particular age range going to the high schools,” Penon said.

“But I think classroom education at times for 16-year-olds is not that exciting. … I think pep rallies are more engaging to kind of turn it into lots of energy,” Penon said. “My vision for it is get the band involved, get the cheerleaders involved; just give them all the education about the four main STDs in the area — gonorrhea, Chlamydia, syphilis and HIV and tell them these are the things that will put you at risk. These are the things that you can do to reduce your risk. All of these things affect your health, so why don’t we first make sure that you’re healthy. Let’s get you tested first. … I just think a pep rally would be a different approach than just sitting in a classroom and we’ve got multiple high schools in the area. We’ve got the different colleges as well. I think that’s just a better approach for a younger group of people.”

Selvan said it’s not new data that they are talking about; it’s how to intervene and control it. She added that Penon has presented the data at multiple conferences.

“… It’s a new experience they are going on,” Selvan said. “We just want them to be healthy, come out of the box and get checked.”