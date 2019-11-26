  • November 26, 2019

Odessa physician receives leadership award - Odessa American: Ector County Hospital District

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa physician receives leadership award

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 1:37 pm

Odessa physician receives leadership award oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

THE WOODLANDS Dr. Ikemefuna “Ike” Okwuwa, of Odessa, was awarded the Texas Academy of Family Physicians Special Constituency Leadership Award during TAFP’s Annual Session and Primary Care Summit in The Woodlands on Nov. 9.

The award was established by the TAFP Section on Special Constituencies and honors an outstanding TAFP member who is a strong advocate for a specific special constituency or, as a member of a specific constituency, has served as an outstanding leader. The five special constituencies are women physicians, minority physicians, international medical graduates, LGBT physicians, and new physicians.

Okwuwa is the program director at the Texas Tech Permian Basin Family Medicine Residency Program. In the seven years since he completed residency, he’s served on the TAFP Board of Directors, completed TAFP’s Family Medicine Leadership Experience, was appointed to a TMA Council, was elected IMG co-convener at the AAFP’s National Conference of Constituency Leaders as a first-time attendee, and was appointed to the AAFP Commission on Membership and Member Services, a news release said.

At the residency program, he is a dedicated and respected leader. He is known for giving diverse constituencies a voice in the program and for inspiring and promoting leadership, the release said.

Posted in on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 1:37 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
71°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: W at 29mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 35°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 46°/Low 38°
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 56°/Low 48°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]