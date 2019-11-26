Odessa physician receives leadership award

The award was established by the TAFP Section on Special Constituencies and honors an outstanding TAFP member who is a strong advocate for a specific special constituency or, as a member of a specific constituency, has served as an outstanding leader. The five special constituencies are women physicians, minority physicians, international medical graduates, LGBT physicians, and new physicians.

Okwuwa is the program director at the Texas Tech Permian Basin Family Medicine Residency Program. In the seven years since he completed residency, he’s served on the TAFP Board of Directors, completed TAFP’s Family Medicine Leadership Experience, was appointed to a TMA Council, was elected IMG co-convener at the AAFP’s National Conference of Constituency Leaders as a first-time attendee, and was appointed to the AAFP Commission on Membership and Member Services, a news release said.

At the residency program, he is a dedicated and respected leader. He is known for giving diverse constituencies a voice in the program and for inspiring and promoting leadership, the release said.