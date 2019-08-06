Tippin named MCHS President, Chief Executive Officer

The Ector County Hospital District’s Board of Directors named Russell Tippin as Medical Center Health System President and Chief Executive Officer, a press release detailed.

Tippin was reportedly named to the position during the ECHD’s Board Meeting on Tuesday. He's expected to start Sept. 9.

The Andrews High School graduate previously served as Chief Executive Officer for Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews since September of 2010, the release stated. He also served as Chief Executive Officer at Pecos County Memorial Hospital in Fort Stockton from 2000 to 2010.

Tippin was reportedly chosen by the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals as their 2019 Gordon Russell Merit Award recipient for outstanding achievement and dedication to their job and community. He was also been named one of the ‘60 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know’ by Becker’s Hospital Review in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“It became obvious early that Russell was the person to lead Medical Center Health System,” ECHD Board President Don Hallmark said in a press release. “We are looking forward to many great things with this relationship and are ready to move forward with Russell’s guidance.”

Tippin is involved in health care outside of his hospital responsibilities as a member of the American College of Health Care Executives and a board chair for the Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange, the release stated.

Tippin received his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix in 2010, with an emphasis in Health Care Administration, the release detailed. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Howard Payne University in 1998 and graduated from Andrews High School in 1992.