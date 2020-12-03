  • December 3, 2020

Teen mom charged with shooting her baby with pellet gun - Odessa American: Ector County

Posted: Thursday, December 3, 2020 1:52 pm

Teen mom charged with shooting her baby with pellet gun oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A teenage mother was arrested after she reportedly shot her 9-month-old daughter with a pellet gun.

Scarlett Mitchell, 19, was charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

Mitchell was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, jail records showed. She had one bond totaling $10,000 and she posted bail on Wednesday.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Bell was asked to assist CPS with an ongoing investigation at 3:31 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 1900 block of Mockingbird Lane about a child being shot with a BB gun, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

CPS reportedly requested Mitchell to bring her daughter out for a visual inspection and she compiled. CPS and Bell saw a small dark red bruise on the left torso of the 9-month-old girl.

Mitchell stated that it was a birthmark and wasn’t a bruise, the affidavit stated. Mitchell stated she didn’t shoot her baby and didn’t know of such an incident.

Later that day, at around 10 p.m., CPS reportedly contacted Bell and advised that Mitchell would be willing to come in for an interview to state how she shot her baby with a pellet gun.

At 2:41 p.m. Nov. 30, Mitchell came in to ECSO for an interview, the affidavit stated. During the interview, Mitchell stated that on or about Oct. 5 she intentionally and knowingly pointed a spring loaded pellet gun at her daughter and stated “I’m going to shoot my baby.”

Mitchell pulled the trigger and struck her daughter in the lower left torso with a hard rubber pellet, which caused her pain and discomfort, the affidavit stated.

