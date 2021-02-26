Storm heroes are lauded

A life-threatening event like the blizzard of Feb. 14-19 spurs some people into action to help others in every way they can and the Ector County Commissioners Court recognized some of those who responded.

When the ferocious storm cloaked the Permian Basin with six inches of ice and snow, zero temperatures and rapacious north winds, three people and a church particularly stood out, the commissioners said at their Tuesday meeting.

They were District Judge Sara Kate Billingsley, downtown property owner John Herriage, Pleasant Farms convenience store owner Jamie Tisdale and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

The court gave each of them a framed appreciatory resolution and verbally thanked a number of other people and groups who worked and probably saved lives during the crushing power blackout.

Others were Curb Side Bistro, Fat Jacks Bakery, the Herrera Law Firm and Taqueria Reynosa in Odessa, the Ector County Angels and volunteer fire departments around the county and Johnny’s Barbecue in Midland along with a small army of volunteers that virtually lived outside during the worst days and nights of the calamity.

“It takes people like these to have a service heart and offer to help without being asked and these individuals did that,” County Judge Debi Hays said. “Sara Kate had a lot of people helping her and they fed more than 1,000.

“It cost a lot of money and she put together teams to pick up meals and deliver them.”

Herriage opened the Copper Rose Building to over 100 people, including National Guardsmen, “six dogs, a cat and baby goat in a box.”

Tisdale, owner of Wilson’s Corner Grocery at 16514 U.S. 385, gave away food and water and invited people with animals to use her outdoor faucets to water them.

Priests opened St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church as Odessa’s second warming shelter after plans were scuttled to use the natural gas-heated Ector County Coliseum because Atmos Energy asked customers to conserve energy.

Billingsley said burst water pipes were a critical problem when the electricity was finally restored by TXU Energy and its delivery arm, Oncor, and that lots of food spoiled in refrigerators.

“The whole thing was very circular,” she said. “It was tremendously sad with 30 percent of the town not having power and even more not having water. We weren’t prepared for that kind of snow and those types of temperatures.”

With 80 volunteers working out of her home, Billingsley said, “We had people cooking, driving and sending money.

“One farm dropped off a whole pig and we had breakfast for dinner. Everyone we came into contact with was so appreciative and grateful. Some were embarrassed, but they’d ask, ‘Hey, judge, could you help us out?’

“We had so many amazing volunteers and people who wanted to deliver food in Odessa and Midland,” said Billingsley, whose avocation is catering. “We had delivered 994 meals by Friday (Feb. 19) and on Saturday we had a meatball-rolling party, rolled 1,000 meatballs, delivered 144 sandwiches and dropped off meatballs, sauce and cheese casseroles.”