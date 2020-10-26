  • October 26, 2020

Prosecutorial revamp viewed - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

Prosecutorial revamp viewed

Gallivan seeks to combine district attorney’s and county attorney’s offices into a criminal DA’s office

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 26, 2020 1:36 pm

Prosecutorial revamp viewed oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a resolution asking the Texas Legislature in Austin to create a criminal district attorney’s office here, merging the district attorney’s and county attorney’s offices.

Having suggested the move Aug. 4, County Attorney Dusty Gallivan said Monday that a substantial increase in felony and misdemeanor cases had prompted his proposal.

“Having the felonies in one office and the misdemeanors in another is inefficient,” he said. “Most defendants don’t commit just a felony or just a misdemeanor. They usually have a combination of them.”

Gallivan has served as county attorney since 2014 and he is running unopposed in next Tuesday’s election to succeed Bobby Bland, who didn’t seek re-election, as district attorney.

Gallivan’s chief assistant, Greg Barber, is running unopposed for county attorney and Barber has agreed to become Gallivan’s chief assistant in the criminal district attorney’s office if the county attorney’s office is abolished and a criminal DA’s office established, Gallivan said, adding that the changeover would probably go into effect either on Sept. 1 or October next year.

“The two offices would basically stay the same, but some positions would go away,” he said. “We wouldn’t need two receptionists or two office managers, for example.” he said.

Gallivan said that if there were a problem with getting the necessary legislation through the Texas Legislature in Austin and signed into law by the governor, the county would still have the option of combining the offices by their agreement and the agreement of the commissioners court. He said the Midland County criminal justice system operates under such agreements.

In other business in the 10 a.m. meeting in the commissioners’ courtroom at the 1010 E. Eighth St. administration building, the court is scheduled to accept an $80,000 donation for the sheriff’s office from the seventh annual Bustin’ for Badges clay pigeon-shooting fundraiser.

Held Sept. 10-11 at Windwalker Farms near Stanton, the event also raised money for the Odessa and Midland police departments and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The court will also:

>> Hear a presentation from the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance about broadband services.

>> Accept a $1,000 donation from Varsity Sports Unlimited for the sheriff’s office.

>> Consider a request from Highways and Streets Department Director Evans Kessey for the court to approve discretionary exemptions from competitive bids for purchases by the public works department.

>> Discuss OK’ing a certificate of substantial completion for phase one of roofing projects on county buildings.

>> Review a period of contract correction to the agreement for off-site records storage of district court records and trial exhibits.

>> Consider a $250 transfer from Commissioner’s Precinct 3 to the general fund for educational travel.

>> Review a $5,000 budget amendment for equipment rental through the BuyBoard Cooperative Purchase Program from R.B. Everett & Co. of Haltom City, a Fort Worth suburb, for equipment rental in the road maintenance department.

>> Discuss approving a budget amendment to the general fund for subscriptions in the human resources department.

Posted in on Monday, October 26, 2020 1:36 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
34°
Humidity: 88%
Winds: NNE at 14mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 36°/Low 27°
Freezing drizzle with areas of fog. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 32°/Low 30°
Cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs in the low 30s with temperatures nearly steady overnight.

wednesday

weather
High 52°/Low 36°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]