Old facility on East Yukon Road ‘old, outdated,’ county judge says

Ector County doesn’t have a good place to hold its juvenile delinquents, but that’s apparently about to change.
Commissioners court members say the 46-year-old Ector County Youth Center at 1401 E. Yukon Rd. on the north side of Odessa long ago saw its better days and they passed a resolution Aug. 11 to allow themselves to issue certificates of obligation to cover the projected $20-million cost of a new one.
County Judge Debi Hays and Commissioners Dale Childers and Armando Rodriguez say the logical location is west of the Ector County Detention Center on land the county owns west of U.S. 385 south of town.
Hays said the old 48-bed facility has been taken to task so often by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department that the court has little choice. “The one we have is very old and outdated,” Hays said.
“It should be used for rehabilitation to show the children that there are better ways to improve themselves and prosper than a life of crime. A new center will give them the opportunity to learn vocational trades in a Christian environment.”
Hays said the deficiencies of the old 33,100-square-foot building include the 41-member staff’s inability to separate boys from girls and violent felony offenders from those charged with less serious crimes. “Like any structure, you can continue to put money into it, but eventually you have to decide if you want to continue to do that,” she said, predicting that the court will make a decision by the time the fiscal 2020-21 budget is approved Sept. 22.
She favors building the new place on the west side of the adult jail so that staff members won’t have to drive across town to have offenders fingerprinted at the sheriff’s office and for other reasons of convenience and expense.
Representing Precinct 3, which covers most of Odessa, Childers said the county is better able to handle the expense because its $7-million debt from 2015 to buy equipment and put $2 million into a land acquisition fund is almost paid. “We’ve been having a hard time meeting the state standards because they have changed so much since the 1970s,” Childers said.
“I have been out there and have seen the issues. We need to look at the dollar figure and see if it’s feasible as far as the money goes. I’m leaning toward a new building. The need is there, but we have to review and discuss it and decide if we want to issue the certificates of obligation and borrow the money.”
Rodriguez is most concerned about the need to separate boys and girls and different classes of inmates. “I took time a year and a half ago to go look and I saw that people were mostly separated by a curtain,” said Rodriguez, whose Precinct 4 encompasses the county’s southeast side.
“We have so many youth coming in that the situation is getting worse. It’s a big problem. I support a new building. We should have started about a year ago.”
Rodriguez said the new center may offer the option of incarcerating juveniles from other cities and counties and thereby turning a profit. “The population is growing,” he said.
“We don’t want to wait till the last minute and then have a bigger problem.”
Youth Center Director Kevin Mann said his facility, next door to the ECISD Alternative Education Center at 1299 E. Yukon, has become “a melting pot of kids” since its opening in 1974. About 35 percent of the inmates are girls, many of whom are arrested for burglary, robbery, assault and possession of firearms.
Hoping for a new place with 64-72 beds, Mann said more room will definitely be needed if the Texas Legislature raises the age at which teenagers are still considered juveniles from 16 to 17, which has been debated in each of the last few biennial sessions.
Republican State Rep. Brooks Landgraf of Odessa said the “raise the age” bills introduced by members of the House Democratic Caucus in Austin have been defeated in past sessions but that similar proposals will probably be introduced in next year’s session. “Some of the concerns I have had with these bills remain,” Landgraf said.
“If we did raise the age, it would really increase the populations at juvenile detention centers throughout West Texas that were not equipped for it.”
He said some of the bills would have raised the range of offenders who could be held by the ECYC and TJJD to 12.
The worst offenders are sent to the TJJD’s units at Brownwood, Giddings, Edinburg, Mart and Gainesville, where the total population on Aug. 19 was 617. Department spokesman Brian Sweany of Austin said those secure units have been accepting fewer inmates since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, having had 785 in early March.
The local facility had averaged 35 inmates till recently ending its post-adjudication program and sending youths who’d been sentenced to county lock-ups in El Paso, Lubbock, Amarillo, Brownwood and Granbury to avoid putting them at the TJJD units. Children are incarcerated between the ages of 10-16. The population here on Aug. 19 was 16.
Mann said the Odessa facility has “had issues from damages to the metal paneling in the gym to the escape of two boys in February 2019 that was attributable to the building’s poor design.
“Rainwater has seeped into some rooms where the walls meet the concrete flooring and we have had plumbing issues where the lines backed up in the front of the building and flooded the offices and the courtroom and conference room,” he said. “We have insecure doors and windows because the door frames and ceiling tiles are rotting out.
“They had a lot of truants and runaways in the ‘70s, but now the building gets a lot of abuse because the type of kids we’re holding are more destructive. We have more at-risk kids and aggravated felony offenders and the building is not designed to provide for those kind of kids.”
