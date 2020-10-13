New juvenile detention center advances

Ector County commissioners Tuesday approved the issuance of $26 million in certificates of obligation to build a new juvenile detention center at perhaps a different location.

The court is viewing the construction of a 72-bed facility to replace the old 48-bed center that’s stood at 1401 E. Yukon Rd. since 1974, accruing complaint after complaint from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in recent years.

County Judge Debi Hays and other court members are advocating for construction west of the Ector County Detention Center on the west side of U.S. 385 just south of Odessa.

Auditor Randy Donner said the debt issuance was obtained for 1.7-percent interest from The Baker Group of Oklahoma City.

Juvenile Center Director Kevin Mann said recently the old 33,100-square-foot facility’s issues include damages to metal paneling in the gym, seepage of rainwater into some rooms where the walls meet the concrete flooring and doors and windows where the door frames and ceiling tiles are rotting out.

In business tabled twice since mid-August, the court held a public hearing on establishing a reinvestment zone for property tax abatements related to Origis Energy USA’s $600-million Rockhound Solar Project south of Interstate 20 near Penwell and approved a 100-percent abatement for the first five years of the project.

A 50 percent abatement, or cessation, was OK’d for the second five years with the company donating $500,000 to the county to offset the loss of revenues.

The court won Origis official Matthew Gomes’ agreement to negotiate with Ector County Utility District President Tommy Ervin about improving water supplies in West Odessa.

With more than a dozen residents of the South Ranchito area in attendance, the commissioners heard Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez and resident Adrian Bustillos ask for the paving of 23.2 miles of unpaved roads in Precinct 4 and 11.3 miles in Precinct 1.

“These roads are hard on vehicles,” Bustillos said. “Dust is blowing everywhere.”

After a thoroughgoing discussion, Hays and Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton obtained Bustillos’ agreement to raise a petition asking the county to assume the maintenance of bumpy private roads in South Ranchito.

THE COURT ALSO:

Passed a resolution commending the work of the Safe Place shelter for battered women and children in recognition of October’s being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Heard a report from Fix West Texas official Karen Patterson about the program to treat animals more humanely, having spayed about 2,300 dogs and cats this year.

Approved enrolling county employees in a cybersecurity course.

OK’d writing a letter of intent to the Texas Department of Transportation’s aviation division regarding improvements at Schleymeyer Field.

Approved Rodriguez’s request to demarcate three spaces in the administration building parking lot that customers of the nearby First Basin Credit Union may use.

OK’d spending $136,250 for a 14-yard Kenworth dump truck for the public works department.

Approved buying a reach-in refrigerator for the health department.

Approved a certificate of substantial approval of phase one of roofing projects on county buildings.

Approved contracts with Alcohol Monitoring Systems Inc. and Pivot Technology Services Corp. for a pre-trial video check-in system.

Renewed the county’s worker’s compensation program coverage with the Texas Association of Counties.

Renewed a contract with Travelers Indemnity for the coverage of property, inland marine, commercial general liability, commercial auto liability, commercial auto physical damage, commercial umbrella and excess liability, employee benefits liability, law enforcement liability, public entity management liability, UAV (drone) hull and liability and public entity employment-related practices liability.

Transferred $20,350 from contract services to road maintenance operations in the sales tax district.