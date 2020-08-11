  • August 11, 2020

New juvenile center slated - Odessa American: Ector County

New juvenile center slated

Commissioners beef up environmental enforcement

Posted: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 12:39 pm

New juvenile center slated

Ector County commissioners Tuesday passed a resolution authorizing their issuance of certificates of obligation to build a new juvenile detention center.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons’ motion was unanimously approved after he said the debt issuance would cover the project, which preliminary estimates have pegged at around $25 million.

Located at 1401 E. Yukon Road, the 48-bed Ector County Youth Center has had compliance issues with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department related primarily to the soundness of the building, according to reports.

In other business, the court granted Environmental Enforcement Director Rickey George’s request to hire a criminal investigator with Simmons stipulating that the investigator’s salary will be paid by sales tax revenues.

Health Department Director Brandy Garcia reported that only one positive result was derived from testing 70 people for COVID-19 July 24-25 at sites on the western and southern sides of the county.

In a 4-1 vote, the court enacted the county’s 2020-21 schedule of holidays with Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez dissenting. “We don’t have a day to recognize Hispanics and American Indians for what we have done in the past,” Rodriguez explained.

The commissioners also:

>> Accepted the annual list of gifts and memorials to library in the amount of $47,987.

>> OK’d buying an antenna for the jail’s radio system.

>> Approved the 2020-21 budget for the 911 Emergency Communication District.

>> Approved paying $14,105 in charges from Oncor for the installation of utilities at the Notrees and Penwell radio towers.

>> OK’s the 2020-21 court meeting schedule.

>> Accepted a building maintenance housekeeping supplies bid from Wagner Supply.

>> Approved a contract with All America Finance Group to finance upgrades in heating and air conditioning systems in county buildings by Johnson Controls.

>> OK’d applying for a grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services for COVID-19-related expenses.

>> Approved a meals provision contract with Summit Food Service for the county detention center.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 12:39 pm.

