  • July 26, 2020

New commissioner eager to start - Odessa American: Ector County

New commissioner eager to start

Gardner looks to bring water to West Odessa

Posted: Sunday, July 26, 2020 4:30 am

New commissioner eager to start By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Five months before he will be sworn into office next Jan. 1, Ector County Precinct 1 Commissioner-elect Mike Gardner is eager to begin his four-year term, particularly to help curb illegal dumping and bring better water supplies to West Odessa.

Referring to his late father Freddie, who served in the same post for 18 years, Gardner said, “I always think about the things Dad faced when he took over and one of the big deals I heard him talk about was water.

“He did a lot to get water grants and now we have the dumping problem, which we will attack pretty quickly. The water issues are still out there and hopefully we’ll be able to help further the Ector County Utility District system.”

Having defeated incumbent Eddy Shelton in a July 14 runoff by 593 votes to 436, Gardner said he will also support Sheriff Mike Griffis and the sheriff’s office.

Gardner will join Judge Debi Hays, holdover Commissioners Greg Simmons in Precinct 2 and Armando Rodriguez in Precinct 4 and newcomer Don Stringer, who won the Precinct 3 Republican primary race over Jeff Russell to succeed the retiring Dale Childers. There were no Democrats in the contests.

Gardner said one of the ECUD’s primary goals in the big unincorporated area west of town where an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 people live is to lay new water lines and supply more homes.

He said going $100 million into debt to build a new courthouse is apparently not a high priority in the voters’ minds and therefore not a pressing issue for him.

Gardner is a 59-year-old Odessa native who will keep his job as operations manager for Canary LLC service company, doing most of his county work in the mornings, he said. He was a city councilman from 2014-18.

“The new courthouse will be something for the people to decide,” Gardner said. “With COVID-19 going on, I’m hearing no public outcry for it. The one we have is old and takes a little upkeep, but it helped tremendously when we moved the federal prisoners out of the third floor.”

With Precinct 1 covering 500 square miles of Ector County’s total 900, Gardner said he will be as accessible as possible to his constituents and was eager to have his cell phone number, 432-556-2332, published. “We have a lot of challenges in West Odessa, going from Interstate 20 to Highway 302 and all the way out to 866,” he said.

“There are a lot of unpaved roads and people are scattered everywhere. A lot of them like to get away from the hustle and bustle.”

Gardner said the county’s enforcement of its illegal dumping regulations is proving effective and he wants to offer citizens an affordable, conveniently located recycling station “so they have a place that’s not difficult to get in and out of where they can go and dump things.

“I’d like to see the county partner with a company that would take care of it,” he said. “I think 90 percent of the people would do that. We need to get them involved in taking care of their areas and cleaning up around their places and in front of their houses.

“There are too many illegal septic tanks and too many houses tied onto one system. Some people are just digging a hole and running wastewater into it.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

