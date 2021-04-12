Library’s many problems aired

Taking up an issue that has long beleaguered employees and patrons of the 1981-vintage Ector County Library, county commissioners Tuesday will consider appointing a committee to review the 321 W. Fifth St., facility’s long-term needs.

The court two weeks ago heard County Building Maintenance Director Charlie Pierce recommend spending $1.5 million to upgrade the heating, air conditioning and lighting in the building. Pierce said a foul odor emanating from a sewer line should also be addressed.

Library Interim Director Lynette Nickell and Adult Services Manager J’Nevelyn White are scheduled to make today’s 10 a.m. presentation in the commissioners’ courtroom in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St.

In other business, commissioners will discuss granting a tax abatement to the Houston-based Nacero Inc. for its $4.7-billion plan to build a gasoline refinery at Penwell, 15 miles west-southwest of Odessa off I-20, where 250 jobs are said to be in the offing.

“I think this project could be a tremendous asset and a real shot in the arm to our economy,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Don Stringer Monday. “Nacero has a new way of refining gasoline.”

The court will also:

>> Accept donations to the sheriff’s office of $500 from Ricky Young of Trans Concho Solutions and $4,000 from Odessa Lodge No. 1 of the Texas Fraternal Order of Police.

>> Consider accepting a seized 2011 Dodge Ram pickup for the sheriff’s special investigations unit.

>> Discuss paying the remaining $3,800 cost of a K-9 sheriff’s dog.

>> Review lowering the speed limit in a construction zone at West Yukon Road and Northwest Loop 338.

>> Consider accepting and maintaining a total of 1.34 miles from Pagewood to Meadow avenues and from Pagewood to Trunk Street.

>> Discuss hiring Landgraf, Crutcher & Associates engineering company for $145,075 for improvements of Apple Street in Commissioner Armando Rodriguez’s Precinct 4.

>> Hear Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner’s report on trash cleanup-related proposals and bids in western Ector County.

>> Consider authorizing Treasurer Cleopatra Callaway to proceed with designating the county’s official depository.

>> Discuss bids for improvements on Cottonwood Road.

>> Hear Precinct 3 Commissioner Don Stringer’s proposal to appoint Medical Examiner’s Investigator Carl Rogers to serve simultaneously as the Precinct 3 constable, the post Rogers left last year to join the medical examiner’s office. Stringer said the constable’s office has been vacant since Rogers resigned there and that research of state law indicates that he may occupy both positions.

>> Consider a $68,335 appropriation for the salaries of workers in the May 1 school board and hospital district elections.