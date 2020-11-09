  • November 9, 2020

Juveniles’ prosecution on agenda - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

Juveniles’ prosecution on agenda

Commissioners also hear Gallivan’s plan for child protective services

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 9, 2020 1:24 pm

Juveniles’ prosecution on agenda oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County commissioners today will hear District Attorney-elect Dusty Gallivan’s proposal to assign some of the county attorney’s jurisdiction to the DA’s office. 

Modifying his initial plan earlier this fall to combine the two offices into a criminal DA’s office, Gallivan has instead decided to ask the court to request the Texas Legislature in Austin add misdemeanor and juveniles’ prosecutions and child protective service cases to the DA’s jurisdiction, which have until now been the county attorney’s responsibility.

County Judge Debi Hays said the change would require the legislature’s modification of Section 43.137 of the Texas Local Government Code.

Gallivan, the current county attorney, had said recently that he would be considering an alternative because of the uncertainty of the legislature’s passage of a criminal DA’s bill.

Heightening the uncertainty was the prospect of the Democratic Party’s seizure of control of the Texas House of Representatives and a limitation on the number of bills that could be filed in next year’s legislative session; however, democratic House candidates failed in the Nov. 3 election to gain any of the nine seats they needed to claim a majority in the 150-member House.

In other business during the 10 a.m. meeting in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court will accept a $2,500 donation to the sheriff’s office from Lodge No. 1 of the Odessa Fraternal Order of Police.

The court will also:

>> Review a $59,770 budget amendment in the building maintenance department for the purchase of building materials.

>> Hear Purchasing Director Lucy Soto’s plan to declare surplus equipment and schedule its sale by auction.

>> Discuss purchases made by the public works department from R.B. Everett & Co. of Haltom City and Kirby-Smith Machinery of Odessa.

>> Hear Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers’ recommendation regarding the burn ban that the court enacted July 14 in response to the alarmingly dry conditions that had resulted from withering 100-degree-plus weather.

>> Consider Highways and Streets Department Director Evans Kessey’s report on the renewal of the fleet fuel card program.

The court will also meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in a special meeting to canvass and discuss the General Election results.

Posted in on Monday, November 9, 2020 1:24 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
83°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: SSW at 18mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 45°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 68°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 75°/Low 43°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]