Juveniles’ prosecution on agenda

Ector County commissioners today will hear District Attorney-elect Dusty Gallivan’s proposal to assign some of the county attorney’s jurisdiction to the DA’s office.

Modifying his initial plan earlier this fall to combine the two offices into a criminal DA’s office, Gallivan has instead decided to ask the court to request the Texas Legislature in Austin add misdemeanor and juveniles’ prosecutions and child protective service cases to the DA’s jurisdiction, which have until now been the county attorney’s responsibility.

County Judge Debi Hays said the change would require the legislature’s modification of Section 43.137 of the Texas Local Government Code.

Gallivan, the current county attorney, had said recently that he would be considering an alternative because of the uncertainty of the legislature’s passage of a criminal DA’s bill.

Heightening the uncertainty was the prospect of the Democratic Party’s seizure of control of the Texas House of Representatives and a limitation on the number of bills that could be filed in next year’s legislative session; however, democratic House candidates failed in the Nov. 3 election to gain any of the nine seats they needed to claim a majority in the 150-member House.

In other business during the 10 a.m. meeting in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court will accept a $2,500 donation to the sheriff’s office from Lodge No. 1 of the Odessa Fraternal Order of Police.

The court will also:

>> Review a $59,770 budget amendment in the building maintenance department for the purchase of building materials.

>> Hear Purchasing Director Lucy Soto’s plan to declare surplus equipment and schedule its sale by auction.

>> Discuss purchases made by the public works department from R.B. Everett & Co. of Haltom City and Kirby-Smith Machinery of Odessa.

>> Hear Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers’ recommendation regarding the burn ban that the court enacted July 14 in response to the alarmingly dry conditions that had resulted from withering 100-degree-plus weather.

>> Consider Highways and Streets Department Director Evans Kessey’s report on the renewal of the fleet fuel card program.

The court will also meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in a special meeting to canvass and discuss the General Election results.