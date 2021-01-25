Immunizations a court concern

In a time of heightened medical concerns, Ector County commissioners today will hear Health Department Director Brandy Garcia’s request to contract with the Texas Department of State Health Services to provide immunizations of all types for the rest of this fiscal year.

The item will entail consideration of a yearly interlocal application for immunization program funds. This does not include COVID vaccinations, administrative assistant Debbie Clay said.

In a related item during the 10 a.m. meeting at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court will discuss any COVID-19-related issues that department heads or medical officials may broach.

Other business will include Sheriff Mike Griffis’ presentation on the purchase of 27 Chevrolet Tahoes with special law enforcement equipment for which the court OK’d a $2.5-million expenditure last August.

Griffis said then that when the Tahoes are delivered in the spring or summer, they will allow all 40 of his patrol deputies to take their vehicles home and that the vehicles’ longevity will be greatly enhanced with only one officer driving each one.

The court will also:

>> Hear District Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s proposal to store evidence in Hangars 4, 5 and 6 at the Schleymeyer Field airport north of town.

>> Consider seeking $467,068 from OneBeacon Government Risks for architects’ fees incurred in roof replacements in 53 locations related to hail damage on March 28 and June 14, 2017.

>> Review bids for the county’s bank depository contract.

>> Consider an interlocal agreement with Lynn County, south of Lubbock, for Lynn County inmates to be housed in the expanded Ector County Detention Center.

>> Review Garcia’s proposal to start grant public health nurses at step four or $24.40 per hour.

>> Discuss making a $1,125 transfer from general fund postage to the tax assessor’s office for insurance.

>> Consider transferring $205 from the educational travel fund to Court at Law No. 2 for professional dues and fees.

>> Review transferring $4,715 from county legal fees to the self-funded automobile liability insurance fund.

>> Consider making payment No. 5 to Johnson Controls, which is about one-third finished with its $6.9-million contract to upgrade lights and heating-air conditioning in county buildings, including the replacement of all 87 Freon air conditioning units, the replacement of all lights with light-emitting diodes and the installation of two chillers at the courthouse.

>> Discuss allocating $35,340 from the sales tax fund for special environmental equipment and review transferring $600 from the unreserved fund balance for the purchase of office supplies.

>> Consider moving $12,543 from the unreserved fund balance to the general fund for software maintenance.