Hays presents budget

Ector County commissioners Tuesday accepted Judge Debi Hays’ proposed 2020-21 budget for $67.1 million in general fund expenditures, an increase over the current fiscal year’s $66.5 million, although they expect to change her plan during deliberations beginning next week.

“This is basically a mirror of what it was this year,” Hays said at the 10 a.m. meeting.

Departmental budgets include the district clerk’s office, $1,719,670 for the year ending Sept. 30 and $1,735,710 in 2020-21; district attorney’s office, $3,610,341 to $3,507,778; county clerk’s office, $1,492,223 to $1,448,390; county attorney’s office, $1,835,317 to $1,943,794; tax assessor-collector’s office, $925,097 to $905,699; sheriff’s office, $9,491,789 to $9,585,704 and the county detention center, $13,744,277 to $13,502,524.

No change is projected for the commissioners or judge, who earn $60,218 and $119,334 per year, respectively.

In other business, the court adopted a $6.9-million contract with Johnson Controls to replace all 87 old Freon air conditioning units in county buildings and replace them with new units.

Appearing with two Johnson Controls representatives, Maintenance Director Charles Pierce said they had worked on the contract for 18 months, planning also to replace all lights with light-emitting diodes and to install two chillers at the courthouse. Pierce said all the buildings will get new air conditioning except the library.

“I know we need to upgrade everything,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said.

“Two weeks ago when we had triple-digit temperatures, everybody at the courthouse was on their knees praying for the new chillers,” Hays said.

On a 3-2 vote with Hays and Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons dissenting in favor of maintaining the county’s hiring freeze, the commissioners granted Purchasing Agent Lucy Soto’s request to hire an assistant with Soto introducing UTPB public administration master’s degree candidate Daniel Ruiz as her choice.

County Attorney Dusty Gallivan protested, saying the court two weeks ago had rejected his request for an investigator and a proposal to hire a deputy clerk in the tax assessor-collector’s office.

“Yes, but you hired your investigator anyway,” Childers rejoindered.

The court also:

>> Approved joint resolutions with the City of Odessa to hold the Nov. 3 general election, issue a notice of election, appoint early voting clerks, set early voting for Oct. 20-31 and designate Election Day voting centers.

>> OK’d applying for unclaimed property capital credits.

>> Approved specifications for departmental uniforms.

>> OK’d a $3,200 budget amendment to cover the burials of indigent people.

>> Approved a $15,000 budget amendment for medical commitments.

>> Approved a $20,000 line item transfer for self-funded liability claims settlements.

>> Approved an $865 line item transfer for furniture in 70th District Court.