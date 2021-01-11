Hail damage claims viewed

Meeting for the first time, the newly reconstituted Ector County Commissioners Court Tuesday will consider signing sworn statements to cover more than $1 million in hail damages to county buildings from storms that battered Odessa nearly three years ago.

Human Resources Risk Management Coordinator Sam Brijalba will review claims for losses totaling $671,137 on June 14, 2017, and $401,146 on March 28 that year to Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. of Canton, Mass.

In other business during the 10 a.m. session in the administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court will accept donations to the sheriff’s office of $75 from Phillip Godwin, $100 from Judith Hayes, $2,000 from the Ector County Republican Party and $12,000 from the Barnhart Bolt & Special Fasteners company.

Public Works Director Evans Kessey will report on the road and street improvements that were made in 2020 and his 2021 project proposals.

The court’s newcomers are Commissioners Mike Gardner in Precinct 1 and Don Stringer in Precinct 3, who succeeded Eddy Shelton and Dale Childers, respectively. They join Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons, Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez and Judge Debi Hays on the panel.

The court will also:

>> Get an annual update from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Steve Paz.

>> Consider two-year appointments to the airport advisory board for Richard Browning, Mark Merritt, Winston Kenworthy, Travis Fisher and Monnie Sparkman.

>> Discuss nominating Levi Bryand of the LCA civil engineering company to the Region 14 Upper Rio Grande Regional Flood Planning Group.

>> Accept the City of Odessa’s donation of 70 Motorola XTS 2500 single-band 800 MHz radios for use by county volunteer fire departments.

>> Consider a resolution adopting the Texas Local Government Investment Pool’s Term Sheet Program, which tailors investments for cities, counties, school districts and other public investors.

>> Review a payment application from Johnson Controls, which is about one-third finished with its $6.9-million contract to upgrade lights and heating-air conditioning in county buildings, including the replacement of all 87 Freon air conditioning units, the replacement of all lights with light-emitting diodes and the installation of two chillers at the courthouse. All buildings are getting new air conditioning except the library.

>> Consider seeking a grant through the Permian Basin Regional Planning Commission for the purchase of rifle-resistant body armor for the environmental enforcement department.

>> Review making overtime pay permanent for all county employees.

>> Discuss a $62,228 budget transfer from motor vehicle repairs and maintenance to equipment services.

>> Consider spending $9,200 for diagnostic software for diesel and construction equipment.

>> Review accepting certification of Tax Assessor-Collector Lindy Wright’s completion of 20 hours of continuing education.