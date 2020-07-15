Gardner defeats Shelton in commissioner’s runoff

Mike Gardner is truly following in the footsteps of his late father.

For nearly two decades, Gardner's father held the position of Precinct 1 Ector County Commissioner.

Gardner earned that same position after he defeated incumbent Eddy Shelton 593-436 in a runoff. Tuesday he celebrated with his family and friends at the Ector County Commissioner's Court.

"It’s pretty nogastlic to think about and I’ve thought about it," Gardner said about representing the same precinct as his father. “My dad did a lot of things for Precinct 1 and I always tell people that I’ve got the recipe book. I know what it takes to be a success. Now I just have to put it together and get after it.

“I know I can’t fix everything, but I can listen to every one of them. It’s going to be fun.”

Gardner entered the Ector County Administration Building just as the early voting results were delivered.

Shelton did not return phone calls seeking comment.

The early voting numbers reflected Gardner held a 339-262 lead over Shelton. A lead that never shrunk below 56% of the vote. Early voting counted for more than half of the total votes in the runoff.

"A lot of times, early voting sets the pace," Gardner said. "...When it comes in like that, you think that’s great, but I also knew there were a couple boxes that were out there that could be game changers.”

The winner of this GOP runoff will be commissioner as there was no democrat in the race on Election Day in November. Gardner won’t take office until Jan. 1, 2021.

Gardner, a former Odessa city councilman, led the three-man field in the March primary for the four-year term as Precinct 1 commissioner, however, he failed to get more than 50.1% of the vote, which forced him into a runoff with Shelton.

Returns showed Gardner with 1,369 votes or 47.4%, Shelton 966 or 33.4% and Hoss Dugger with 555 or 19.2%.

Gardner earned the same seat that his late father, Freddie Gardner, held for 17 years until his death in 2014. Shelton was looking for a second term after his 2014 appointment and 2016 unopposed election.

“I know my dad is smiling down,” Gardner said. “I know he’s proud. That makes me happy.”

Precinct 1 is the county’s biggest precinct, encompassing far northern and far western Odessa along with a big chunk of the county to its far north-central, northwestern and western boundaries and to near its southwestern boundary.