  • July 15, 2020

Gardner defeats Shelton in commissioner’s runoff - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

Gardner defeats Shelton in commissioner’s runoff

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 8:02 pm

Gardner defeats Shelton in commissioner’s runoff By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Mike Gardner is truly following in the footsteps of his late father.

For nearly two decades, Gardner's father held the position of Precinct 1 Ector County Commissioner.

Gardner earned that same position after he defeated incumbent Eddy Shelton 593-436 in a runoff. Tuesday he celebrated with his family and friends at the Ector County Commissioner's Court.

"It’s pretty nogastlic to think about and I’ve thought about it," Gardner said about representing the same precinct as his father. “My dad did a lot of things for Precinct 1 and I always tell people that I’ve got the recipe book. I know what it takes to be a success. Now I just have to put it together and get after it.

“I know I can’t fix everything, but I can listen to every one of them. It’s going to be fun.”

Gardner entered the Ector County Administration Building just as the early voting results were delivered.

Shelton did not return phone calls seeking comment.

The early voting numbers reflected Gardner held a 339-262 lead over Shelton. A lead that never shrunk below 56% of the vote. Early voting counted for more than half of the total votes in the runoff.

"A lot of times, early voting sets the pace," Gardner said. "...When it comes in like that, you think that’s great, but I also knew there were a couple boxes that were out there that could be game changers.”

The winner of this GOP runoff will be commissioner as there was no democrat in the race on Election Day in November. Gardner won’t take office until Jan. 1, 2021.

Gardner, a former Odessa city councilman, led the three-man field in the March primary for the four-year term as Precinct 1 commissioner, however, he failed to get more than 50.1% of the vote, which forced him into a runoff with Shelton.

Returns showed Gardner with 1,369 votes or 47.4%, Shelton 966 or 33.4% and Hoss Dugger with 555 or 19.2%.

Gardner earned the same seat that his late father, Freddie Gardner, held for 17 years until his death in 2014. Shelton was looking for a second term after his 2014 appointment and 2016 unopposed election.

“I know my dad is smiling down,” Gardner said. “I know he’s proud. That makes me happy.”

Precinct 1 is the county’s biggest precinct, encompassing far northern and far western Odessa along with a big chunk of the county to its far north-central, northwestern and western boundaries and to near its southwestern boundary.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 8:02 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
91°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: S at 15mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 110°/Low 78°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 107°/Low 75°
More sun than clouds. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 102°/Low 75°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]