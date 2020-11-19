Examiner’s office clarifies portable morgue

The Ector County Commissioners spoke briefly about issues related to COVID-19 during its scheduled meeting on Thursday morning.

A majority of that time was spent by Ector County Medical Examiner Chief Investigator Ron Inge clarifying why the medical examiner’s office purchased a portable morgue.

Inge spoke for nearly 10 minutes and he detailed the portable morgue wasn’t purchased specifically for COVID-19 related deaths, but that most of its use will be for decomposing bodies and burned victims.

“Even though we have this COVID situation going on, this is a serious issue and we are having COVID related deaths in Ector County, but that wasn’t my guiding reason for ordering this unit,” Inge said during the meeting.

Inge told the county commissioners that if Medical Center Hospital, which is the only morgue in Odessa, doesn’t have space and that they have to ask funeral homes to house bodies.

Inge said Medical Center Hospital has the only morgue that is available for the medical examiner’s office to use. There are spaces for six people. One space has to be left open for MCH. Inge also detailed Odessa Regional Medical Center doesn’t have a morgue.

“We had a situation last week that we had a decomposing body that we had to send for an autopsy,” Inge said. “We didn’t have any place to put it.

“I called Tarrant County and made arrangements with them that we had to place the body in a double body bag and transport it from Odessa to Tarrant County without it being refrigerated.”

Inge said the process to bring a portable morgue came in 2018 when he said the medical examiner’s office had 691 natural occurring deaths. Those natural occurring deaths rose to 752 in 2019. Inge said as of Thursday’s commissioners meeting, the medical examiner’s office has 526 natural occurring deaths and he estimates the yearly natural occurring deaths will be similar to 2018.

During the meeting, the commissioners also unanimously approved setting Dec. 15 for runoff elections among City of Odessa mayoral candidates Dewey Bryant and Javier Joven and city council hopefuls Mark Matta and Michael Shelton in District 1 and David Turner and Denise Swanner for the panel’s at-large seat.

OTHER ACTION:

>> Approved acceptance of a check for cost savings sharing from Vector Fleet Management.

>> Approved purchases made by the Public Works Department from Terracon Consultants.

>> Approved action regarding Sole Source List.

>> Approved the payment of criminal background checks for staff from fund 015 County Clerk Records Management and Preservation Fund.

>> Approved action regarding a one-year extension for Vending Machine Services.

>> Approved action regarding the bid specifications for Ector County Janitorial supplies.

>> Approved a resolution in support of Ector County’s application for a formula grant through the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.

>> Approved Human Resources Director Donna James’ recommendation on naming a privacy officer to comply with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

>> Approved Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Reports for Nov. 19, 2020.