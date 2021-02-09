Dumping cleanup gets manpower

On a 3-2 vote, Ector County commissioners on Tuesday approved transferring two men from the highways and streets department to environmental enforcement to help clean up the trash left by illegal dumpers.

After Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner’s motion to make the change, he and Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez supported it while County Judge Debi Hays broke the tie.

Precinct 2 and 3 Commissioners Greg Simmons and Don Stringer opposed the move, they said, because the men should have stayed under the supervision of Public Works Director Evans Kessey, although they had been loaned to environmental enforcement since the first of the year with the court’s approval.

Kessey had said he would still need the men in his department when they were not cleaning trash, but Environmental Enforcement Director Rickey George countered that they had been working full-time for him and would continue to be heavily occupied there. George noted that the effort will gain momentum when a $266,938 grapple truck is delivered in April.

In a related action, the court voted unanimously to buy five roll-off Dumpsters for a maximum of $30,000 to be placed around the west side of the county to make it more convenient for citizens to dispose of their trash.

Gardner said it hadn’t been decided where the Dumpsters would be placed and that George would help choose the locations. Gardner represents West Odessa.

New District Judges Justin Low and John Shrode and new County Attorney Greg Barber sought raises for Low’s administrator and bailiff, Shrode’s administrator and Barber’s investigator, but their requests were denied on 4-1 and 3-2 votes because, the opponents said, no raises had been given to employees in other departments and granting them would be unfair.

Gardner voted in favor of the pay increases, he explained after the first two votes, because raises should not be given across the board but be based on merit and that the legal officials had been budgeted enough money to cover them. Rodriguez said he voted with Gardner regarding Shrode’s administrator and Barber’s investigator because he had found Gardner’s reasoning persuasive.

Simmons, Stringer and Hays voted “no” on all four requests while Rodriguez nixed the first two.

In Hays’s bi-weekly review of COVID-19-related concerns, she reported that the health department had been vaccinating the residents of local and area nursing homes and had been working with Walgreen’s and CVS pharmacies to offer vaccinations there.

The court also:

>> Approved Low’s request for $4,090 to buy equipment and furniture.

>> Voted to apply to the governor’s office for victims’ coordinator and liaison grants for the county attorney’s and district attorney’s offices.

>> OK’d specifications for seal coat aggregate, graded base material, water, asphalt patching material and liquid asphalt emulsion for highways and streets improvements.

>> Approved documentation to continue the county’s eminent domain authority.

>> OK’d District Clerk Clarissa Webster’s recommendation to hire Kofile Technologies of Dallas for the archival digitization of records.

>> Accepted a phase one certificate of substantial completion for the law enforcement center’s booking and intake area.

>> Approved sheriff’s information technology specialist Stephen White’s proposal to amend the county’s end user and professional services agreement with Tyler Technologies of Lubbock and add 11 Odyssey Online users, including city fire marshals.