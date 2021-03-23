Drought prompts burn ban

Ector County commissioners thoroughly debated enacting a county-wide burn ban Tuesday before deciding on a 3-2 vote to proceed with one.

Assistant Odessa Fire Chief Joey White said a ban would be well-justified, especially with a raging grass fire already having blackened 500 acres Tuesday morning along the Ector-Winkler County line, requiring the attention of multiple fire departments.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez joined Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons in voting “no,” saying it’s more the responsibility of individuals than the county to avoid fires and that yet another ban might be needed this summer.

Noting that the court had enacted prohibitions of all outside burning except under the supervision of a fire department last July and November, White said, “Let’s put the ban back on.”

He explained that recent high winds have made Ector County more combustible and that this ban shouldn’t be needed for more than five or six weeks. White said the Winkler-Ector fire was not caused by the carelessness of an individual but rather by strong winds downing a power line.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner, who had proposed the ban, moved to enact it, seconded by Judge Debi Hays and backed by Precinct 3 Commissioner Don Stringer.

In other business, the court heard a request by Building Maintenance Director Charles Pierce to spend $1.5 million upgrading the heating, air conditioning and lighting at the Ector County Library. The commissioners voted to table the matter till the next regular meeting April 12 and then appoint a committee to study all library-related issues including a foul odor emanating from a sewer line.

Accompanied by a representative of Johnson Controls, which is replacing the lights in all other county buildings, Pierce said his department could make numerous improvements and that it would be cheaper to involve the Johnson company now rather than to call them back later.

Sheriff Mike Griffis temporarily withdrew a $404,433 plan to buy an array of equipment for the 27 new Chevrolet Tahoes that will be delivered to his department in May or June, saying he needed more time to review it.

The plan presently calls for the purchase of 27 laptop docking stations and 27 input car adapters for $25,671 from GTS Technology Solutions; 27 cameras for $262,197 from Axon Enterprise; 44 automated external defibrillators for $57,288 from AED First Response; 27 cradle points, harnesses and service plans for $36,584 from Verizon Wireless; 54 monitors for $5,224 from Loaded Dice Safety; and StreamLight LED flashlights for $3,240 from StreamLight Stinger.

The Tahoes are coming from Parkway Chevrolet at Tomball, north-northwest of Houston, for a purchase cost of $2.5 million.

“General Motors shut off all new orders for Tahoes yesterday, but the dealer has 30 in stock,” Griffis said Jan. 26. “But they’re not the color we wanted. They’re white and we wanted gray.”

The commissioners also:

>> Approved Medical Examiner Ron Inge’s request for two Nikon cameras and accessories to be bought with CARES Act money.

>> OK’d a proposal to adjust to an increased work demand and extend seasonal employees through the end of the year.

>> Approved a total of $13,508 in the library’s annual list of gifts and memorials.

>> Transferred $70,000 from road maintenance to salaries in the highways and streets department.

>> Extended online auctioneering services.