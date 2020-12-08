COVID-19 vaccinations planned

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia told county commissioners Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines here will first be given to hospital employees, emergency medical personnel and staff members and residents at nursing homes, Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said during a Tuesday meeting.

Noting that vaccines are expected to be approved in a matter of days by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Childers said Garcia told the court that treatments in Phase 1 of the project will go directly to the recipient organizations while subsequent phases will be administered by her office.

The New York City-based Pfizer Corp. and the Moderna Co. of Cambridge, Mass., have applied for FDA approval of vaccines they’ve developed since the outbreak of the pandemic last spring. The vaccines will be administered by injection.

Garcia’s presentation was part of the commissioners’ regular 10 a.m. meeting at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St.

In other business, Ector County Independent School District Supt. Scott Muri said the court’s $270,523 donation from leftover federal CARES Act money would help make a landmark change in the district’s technological advancement.

In comments just before the meeting, Muri said the county’s contribution would combine with the $850,000 recently given by the City of Odessa to provide all the district’s 34,000 students with electronic devices.

“This allows us to do a couple of things to close the digital divide for students who don’t have access to technology in their homes,” Muri said. “It allows teachers Internet access to kids in new and different ways.

“This speaks well of our elected officials and the value they place on education because it is a significant investment in the children of our community. I couldn’t be more grateful for the investment that the city and county leaders are making.”

Muri said the county’s donation would enable the purchase of 6,500 Chromebooks, 5,800 iPads and 1,000 MiFi hot spots.

The court also:

>> Accepted a $1,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from Basin Abstract & Title.

>> Appointed Precinct 1 Commissioner-elect Mike Gardner to a two-year term on the board of the 911 Emergency Communication District.

>> Approved a $198,465 amendment to the sales tax fund for the sheriff’s office.

>> Acknowledged that extensive improvements have been made at Schleymeyer Field airport in recent years by approving an amendment to the airport board’s by-laws allowing the holding of quarterly meetings on an as-needed basis.

>> Approved its annual memorandum of understanding with the Friends of Ector County Library, who donate about $20,000 a year to library operations.

>> OK’d the issuance of a certificate of substantial completion for roofing projects on county buildings to repair hail damages, particularly at the coliseum.

>> Approved a contact with Securus Technologies to facilitate phone calls between inmates at the detention center and their families.

>> Denied Garcia’s request for a secretary’s pay raise because it was not provided for in the 2020-21 budget.

>> Approved final year-end line item budget transfers and amendments.

>> OK’d a payment to Johnson Controls, which is about one-third finished with its work to upgrade lights and heating and air conditioning in county buildings.