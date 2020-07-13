Court views burn ban

Owing to a paucity of summertime rain and resultant very dry conditions, Ector County commissioners today will consider enacting a county-wide burn ban.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers is scheduled to make the proposal during the court’s regular 10 a.m. meeting today in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St.

In other business, the commissioners will hear Environmental Enforcement Director Rickey George’s request for part-time investigators to join the county’s fight against illegal dumping.

As has become her bi-monthly custom, Judge Debi Hays will lead a discussion of COVID-19-related issues.

The court will also:

>> Hear County Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s request to hire an investigator.

>> Consider budget amendments totaling $80,000 for autopsies and $20,000 for transport expenses in the medical examiner’s office.

>> Accept a $750 donation to the sheriff’s office from Sellers State Farm Insurance.

>> Accept a donation from Anthony Carillo of 60 rifle slings for the sheriff’s office.

>> Accept 300 COVID-19 masks from Medical Center Hospital.

>> Discuss paying overtime to maintenance employees instead of giving compensatory time.

>> Discuss bid specifications for the purchase of emulsified asphalt for road work.

>> Consider a $20,080 change order for concrete pads at the Notrees and Penwell radio towers.

>> Review a communications license for InSite Towers to install radio equipment at the Troy Road Tower.

>> Consider a job description for a disease intervention specialist at the health department.

>> Hear a proposal from Lindy Wright to hire a deputy clerk in the tax assessor-collector’s office.

>> Consider a request from Rebecca Taylor for the county library to hire a librarian and replace two clerks who were assigned to the health department.