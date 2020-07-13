  • July 13, 2020

Court views burn ban - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

Court views burn ban

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 13, 2020 3:42 pm

Court views burn ban oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Owing to a paucity of summertime rain and resultant very dry conditions, Ector County commissioners today will consider enacting a county-wide burn ban.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers is scheduled to make the proposal during the court’s regular 10 a.m. meeting today in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St.

In other business, the commissioners will hear Environmental Enforcement Director Rickey George’s request for part-time investigators to join the county’s fight against illegal dumping.

As has become her bi-monthly custom, Judge Debi Hays will lead a discussion of COVID-19-related issues.

The court will also:

>> Hear County Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s request to hire an investigator.

>> Consider budget amendments totaling $80,000 for autopsies and $20,000 for transport expenses in the medical examiner’s office.

>> Accept a $750 donation to the sheriff’s office from Sellers State Farm Insurance.

>> Accept a donation from Anthony Carillo of 60 rifle slings for the sheriff’s office.

>> Accept 300 COVID-19 masks from Medical Center Hospital.

>> Discuss paying overtime to maintenance employees instead of giving compensatory time.

>> Discuss bid specifications for the purchase of emulsified asphalt for road work.

>> Consider a $20,080 change order for concrete pads at the Notrees and Penwell radio towers.

>> Review a communications license for InSite Towers to install radio equipment at the Troy Road Tower.

>> Consider a job description for a disease intervention specialist at the health department.

>> Hear a proposal from Lindy Wright to hire a deputy clerk in the tax assessor-collector’s office.

>> Consider a request from Rebecca Taylor for the county library to hire a librarian and replace two clerks who were assigned to the health department.

Posted in on Monday, July 13, 2020 3:42 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
108°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: SSW at 15mph
Feels Like: 108°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 110°/Low 81°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 80s.

tuesday

weather
High 110°/Low 79°
Partly cloudy. Highs 108 to 112F and lows in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 106°/Low 75°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs 104 to 108F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]