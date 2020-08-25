  • August 25, 2020

Court sets tax rate, views solar project taxes

Court sets tax rate, views solar project taxes

Posted: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 2:28 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County commissioners Tuesday bumped the 2020-21 tax rate to slightly higher than the current levy and told a solar energy company representative to come back in two weeks with a modified tax abatement plan that will pay the county an unspecified up-front fee.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons’ motion was unanimously approved to set the new rate at 36.9 cents per $100 in valuation, which is up from 36.5 cents.

Origis Energy Director of Development Matthew Gomes of Miami, Fla., appeared with Odessa Chamber of Commerce Development Director Wesley Burnett to seek a 100-percent abatement, or cessation, of property taxes for the first five years of the company’s Rockhound Solar Project south of Interstate 20 near Penwell west-southwest of Odessa. Gomes also sought a 50-percent abatement for the second five years.

County Judge Debi Hays said Origis had paid other counties up-front fees to offset the loss of tax revenues and the court tabled the matter for County Attorney Dusty Gallivan to confer with Gomes and Burnett and return Sept. 8 with a compromise.

Gomes said the $600-million installation of solar panels in four phases on 26,900 acres that the company owns will require 600 construction workers next year and in 2022 and provide 10-15 permanent jobs. “Texas needs power,” said the official, adding that Origis has solar projects in 16 states.

He said Odessa College trustees and directors of the county hospital district had already granted the same abatements.

In other business, Sheriff Mike Griffis attended at Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers’ behest with architect Jay Bradford of JSA Architects in Odessa to say the sheriff’s office needs to expand its 250-square-foot radio room and be provided more space to store evidence and records. “We’ve got stuff on the floor and we have records that we have to keep forever,” Griffis said.

Hays noted that such expenses hadn’t been budgeted for in 2020-21, but Childers said after the 10 a.m. meeting that the cost might be added to certificates of obligation to finance the court’s possible $20-million construction of a new juvenile detention center.

Bradford was asked to return with a survey of the sheriff’s needs and commissioners noted that the county maintenance department might make some improvements.

The court also:

>> Approved a total of $1,027,290 in budget amendments for road improvements and construction.

>> Reappointed Childers to the board of the 911 Emergency Management District.

>> Accepted donations to the sheriff’s office of $3,340 from the national Law Enforcement Magnets organization and $2,500 from the Back the Badge Benefit.

>> Accepted office furniture for the health department from Keith Dial and Shafik Tejani with the local businessmen acknowledging applause from the audience of about 20 people.

>> Set specifications for paper towels and bathroom tissue.

>> OK’d an agreement for jail-based mental health services with PermiaCare.

>> Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Odessa for the 2020 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program Award.

>> Resolved to enter into a grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.

>> Enacted the county’s transportation infrastructure fund grant agreement with the State of Texas.

>> Approved the 2021 routine airport maintenance grant agreement with TxDOT for Schleymeyer Field.

>> OK’d the TxDOT CARES Act Airport Agreement for COVID-19-related expenses.

>> Approved a copier lease contract with CMC Business Systems.

>> OK’d a $40,000 appropriation for medical contract services at the jail, a $400 expenditure at the library for telephone expenses and a $4,000 appropriation for legal fees.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 2:28 pm.

