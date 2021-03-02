Ector County commissioners on Thursday will consider passing a joint resolution regarding the May 1 election of candidates for the ECISD School Board and Ector County Hospital District Board.

In the special 10 a.m. session at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court will discuss the early voting schedule, election day voting centers and early voting clerks.

In other business, the commissioners will accept a $52,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from the Honor the Blue organization.

The court will also:

>> Hear reports on COVID-19-related issues and consider a resolution pertinent to Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration concerning the state’s mid-February blizzard.

>> Accept the donation of a 30-yard trash container from DOC Disposal to help curtail illegal dumping.

>> Consider the appointment of Bill Ritter to a two-year term on the airport advisory board.

>> Discuss declaring surplus county property and approving the auction of assets and other items.

>> Consider buying replacement sound system amplifiers and relocating the amplifier rack at the coliseum.

>> Discuss specifications for the Cottonwood Road Project.

>> Review specifications for the annual sealcoating of roads.

>> Consider a 24-month contract with the AT&T Corp. for the library.

>> Discuss transferring $200 from shop supplies to local transportation in the highways and streets department.

>> Consider transferring $200 from contract services to advertising in the highways and streets department.

>> Discuss amendments to the general fund of $900 each to Precincts 1 and 3 and $300 to Precinct 4 for office supplies.

Court sets school, hospital voting



Honor the Blue gives sheriff $52,000



