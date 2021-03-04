Court sets early voting April 19-27

With one contested race each for the ECISD Board of Trustees and Ector County Hospital District Board of Directors, county commissioners Thursday passed a joint resolution scheduling the Saturday, May 1, election.

The commissioners also approved the early voting schedule, election day voting centers and early voting clerks. Early voting starts April 19 and goes through April 27; however, it won’t be conducted April 24-25, a Saturday and Sunday.

There will be only one early voting center, Room 104 in the elections administration office in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche said.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first week and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, April 26-27.

For Position 4 on the ECISD Board, incumbent Chris Stanley faces challenger Jesse Christesson for a four-year term. Unopposed members are President Delma Abalos for Position 2, Secretary Steve Brown for Position 5 and Nelson Minyard for Position 7.

The hospital board’s race is between District 7 incumbent Ben Quiroz and challenger Kathy Rhodes. Coasting to new four-year terms are Bryn Dodd in District 1, Richard Herrera in District 3 and Don Hallmark in District 5.

Balloting for the Odessa College Board of Trustees has been canceled because there are no contested races with incumbents J.E. “Coach” Pressly in Place 4, Secretary Larry Johnson in Place 5 and Vice Chairman Gary Johnson in Place 7 being unopposed.

In other Thursday business, the court held an executive session to interview a third applicant for the position of public information officer.

The applicants were Realtor Lori Wisner and Newswest 9 TV anchor-reporter Dana Morris, who were interviewed Feb. 23, and former Midland College Director of Marketing and Communications Travis Woodward, who met with the commissioners Thursday, Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando S. Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and Judge Debi Hays said the court decided not to hire a PIO now but to table the matter for possible reconsideration during budget deliberations late this summer because court members were uncertain if the county would be able to afford the position next year.

The commissioners also:

>> Accepted a $52,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from the Honor the Blue group.

>> Declined to second Rodriguez’ motion to keep requiring the wearing of COVID-19 masks at the coliseum after Gov. Abbott had lifted his mask mandate with Rodriguez explaining that masks would protect citizens from the flu and other ailments in addition to the coronavirus.

>> Declined to approve Hays’s proposed resolution affirming Abbott’s request for governmental entities to hold hearings into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’s failure to supply power during the mid-February blizzard.

>> Accepted the donation of a 30-yard trash container from DOC Disposal to help curtail illegal dumping.

>> OK’d the appointment of Bill Ritter to a two-year term on the airport advisory board.

>> Declared surplus county property and approved the auction of assets and other items.

>> Voted to buy replacement sound system amplifiers and relocate the amplifier rack at the coliseum.

>> OK’d specifications for the Cottonwood Road Project.

>> Approved specifications for the annual sealcoating of roads.

>> Approved a 24-month contract with the AT&T Corp. for the library.

>> Transferred $200 from shop supplies to local transportation in the highways and streets department.

>> Transferred $200 from contract services to advertising for highways and streets.

>> OK’d amendments to the general fund for expenditures of $900 each in Precincts 1 and 3 and $300 in Precinct 4 for office supplies.