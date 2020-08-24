Court reviews new tax rate

In concert with their recent hearings to write the 2020-21 budget, Ector County commissioners today will consider setting the next fiscal year’s ad valorem tax rate.

Court members have said COVID-19-related economic problems dictate that the current property tax levy of 36.5 cents per $100 in valuation would not be raised. However, most Ector County residents have reported higher appraisals than last year meaning even if the tax rate stays the same that property owners will still pay more.

The rate must be adopted before the new budget is adopted on Sept. 22. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the commissioner’s courtroom in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St.

The commissioners will also:

>> Discuss granting tax abatements for the Rockhound Solar-A project.

>> Consider approving budget amendments of $513,645, $189,000 and $324,645 for road improvements and construction.

>> Consider reappointing Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers to the board of the 911 Emergency Management District.

>> Discuss a survey of the expansion of the detention center.

>> Review accepting a $3,340 donation to the sheriff’s office from Law Enforcement Magnets.

>> Consider accepting a $2,500 donation from the Back the Badge Benefit to the sheriff’s office.

>> Discuss accepting a donation of office furniture from businessmen Keith Dial and Shafik Tejani for the health department.

>> Consider setting specifications for paper towels and bathroom tissue.

>> Review a bid for drainage and paving on 67th Street.

>> Consider an agreement for jail-based mental health services with PermiaCare.

>> Consider an interlocal agreement with the City of Odessa for the 2020 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program Award.

>> Review a resolution to enter into a grant agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.

>> Discuss the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Agreement with the State of Texas.

>> Consider the 2021 Routine Airport Maintenance Grant Agreement with TxDOT for the maintenance of Schleymeyer Field.

>> Discuss the TxDOT CARES Act Airport Agreement for COVID-19-related expenses.

>> Review a copier lease contract with CMC Business Systems.

>> Consider a $40,000 appropriation for medical contract services at the jail.

>> Discuss a $400 appropriation to the library for telephone expenses.

>> Review a $4,000 appropriation for legal fees.