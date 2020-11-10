Court OKs plan to help nonprofits

Through its coronavirus relief funds, the Ector County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved funding for devices and hot spots for Ector County ISD and decided to divide up funds for nonprofits.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons said there was a little more than $700,000 in potential CARES Act funding so he suggested dividing it up among the four commissioners and county judge so they can take requests.

The commission will take the recommendations next week and probably distribute checks a day or two after that, Simmons said. Simmons noted that many nonprofits have had to cancel their fundraisers due to the pandemic.

Each commissioner and the judge would have about $140,000 to recommend for distribution. Simmons said they verified that nonprofits would qualify for these funds.

Simmons said they verified that nonprofits would qualify for those funds. He added that this still leaves $13,000 to $15,000 in case a department needs masks or for overtime, for example.

On a separate item, commissioners approved a resolution requesting that the state legislature modify Section 43.137 of the Texas Local Government Code to add misdemeanor and juvenile prosecution and Child Protective Services cases to the jurisdiction of the District Attorney’s Office.

This modifies District Attorney-elect Dusty Gallivan’s initial plan earlier this fall to combine the two offices into a criminal DA’s office.

Gallivan, who is currently the county attorney, has instead decided to ask the court to request the Texas Legislature in Austin add misdemeanor and juveniles’ prosecutions and child protective service cases to the DA’s jurisdiction, which have until now been the county attorney’s responsibility.

The court also approved providing $270,523 in CARES funding to ECISD for iPads, Chromebooks and hot spots. Communications Officer Mike Adkins said this will help reimburse the district for these items. The city of Odessa also provided reimbursement funds recently.

In other business, the court:

>> Accepted a $2,500 donation from the Fraternal Order of Police Odessa Lodge No. 1 for the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Declared surplus and approve sale by auction of items.

>> Approved taking action on purchases made by the Public Works Department from R.B. Everett and Kirby-Smith.

>> Approved a 90-day burn ban.

>> Renewed the Fleet Fuel Card program.

>> Approved overtime for two employees in lieu of comp time for the weekend of Oct. 30-31 during an expected shortage of personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

>> Approved a 2021 budget adjustment to the general fund, building maintenance, building materials form unreserved fund balance for $59,770.

>> The court will also meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in a special meeting to canvass and discuss the General Election results.