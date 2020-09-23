County tax rate remains the same

Editor’s note: A story in Wednesday’s Odessa American was incorrect. The OA regrets the error on the tax rate.

Ector County commissioners on Tuesday adopted the county’s budget for the new fiscal year starting Oct. 1 with an overall $3 million increase in spending and an ad valorem tax rate of 36.5 cents per $100, which is the same as last year.

The rate will still mean higher taxes as most in Ector County have higher appraisals this year.

Commissioner Greg Simmons made the motion and County Judge Debi Hays seconded it to keep the rate the same. The vote was 4-1 with Armando Rodriguez voting against it because he wanted the county to have more of a cushion with the higher rate, County Clerk Jennifer Martin said.

Court members had been considering a 36.9-cent rate in recent weeks because it was the effective rate that would have raised the same amount of revenues that the current rate produced in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

The schedule of 2020-21 expenditures was approved on a 4-1 vote with Commissioners Eddy Shelton from Precinct 1, Greg Simmons from Precinct 2 and Dale Childers from Precinct 3 voting “yes” along with Judge Debi Hays.

Helped considerably by the 1.25-cent sales tax enacted by the voters in November two years ago, the new budget is for $64,887,521 in general fund expenditures and $20,051,588 from the sales tax fund, which is used to bolster law enforcement, maintain and rebuild roads and curb illegal dumping. The total is $84,943,109.

The current year budget is for $81,849,488 with $67,143,225 in the general fund and $14,706,263 in the sales tax fund.