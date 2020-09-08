County’s new HR head named

Ector County commissioners Tuesday announced the hiring of Donna James of Odessa, former human resources director at the Reeves County Detention Center at Pecos, to succeed the retiring County Human Resources Director Patricia Patton.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said after the 10 a.m. meeting that he had found James’s work at the private prison persuasive because it will be directly applicable to her responsibilities in the county, adding that she has also had considerable experience in the Permian Basin energy industry. James’s salary will be about $81,000 per year.

In a matter held over from last month, the court on a 4-1 vote tabled until after the new fiscal year starts Oct. 1 a solar company’s request for a 100-percent property tax abatement for five years and a 50-percent abatement for the next five years.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton voted “no,” indicating that he preferred to approve the abatement immediately.

Odessa Chamber of Commerce Development Director Wesley Burnett submitted a resolution from Grow Odessa supporting Origis Energy, whose Director of Development, Matthew Gomes of Lakeway, said the proposed Rockhound Solar Project would involve the installation of $600 million in solar panels by 600 construction workers. The project would be south of Interstate 20 near Penwell.

Childers said Gomes had been consulting privately with Judge Debi Hays and Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons about the county’s involvement, which may entail an up-front payment by the company to help offset the loss of tax revenues.

Gomes had been asked to return when the matter was tabled Aug. 25 and he said Tuesday that he would willingly make the 720-mile round trip from near Austin again for the court’s regular Oct. 12 meeting.

In other business, the commissioners approved interlocal cooperation agreements with Burnet and Hudspeth counties for the possible future housing of jail inmates; however, Sheriff Mike Griffis said the agreements are a contingency that will probably not be needed.

Griffis said the local jail’s population was reduced by the transfer of 22 women inmates to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice two weeks ago and that it will be further relieved by the transfer of 44 men on Sept. 17.

Referring to the state prison system, which had been restricting its numbers in an effort to control COVID-19, Griffis said, “They’re picking up on their intake.”

Burnet County is in Central Texas near Austin and Hudspeth County is in far West Texas near El Paso.

Attorneys Blue Hyatt and Paul Baxter of the Lynch, Chappell & Alsup firm in Midland appeared in their advocacy of a plan by Odessa Holdings Development to build a 21-acre manufactured housing and residential construction development at 4200 W. University Blvd., saying the project should go forward despite the opposition of Occidental Petroleum Corp. “To stop us at this point would be unjust,” Hyatt said.

Three OXY representatives who declined to identify themselves took the podium to say the development would represent a safety hazard because they have a pipeline in the area.

After County Attorney Dusty Gallivan said the court had no reason to deny the permit, the commissioners unanimously OK’d it with Shelton saying, “It’s not our fight.”

The commissioners also:

>> Accepted $6,514 from The Bridge United Methodist Church for the sheriff’s office.

>> Heard a proposal from George Long to expedite approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for his establishment of a scrap tire processing plant at 16168 W. 35th St.

>> Approved an $86,225 contract with the SysTech Co. to upgrade the door control panel at the detention center.

>> OK’d a five-year copier lease contract with CMC Business Systems.

>> Allocated $7,375 to the cemetery fund for equipment.

>> Approved a $450 expenditure by the county judge’s office for office supplies.

>> Transferred $9,500 from the employee health claims budget to self-funded health services for vision insurance.

>> OK’d a $5,000 budget amendment for contract services at the sheriff’s office.