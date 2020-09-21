County’s new budget reviewed

Ector County commissioners today will consider adopting the county’s 2020-21 budget and the new property tax rate, which would rise from 36.5 cents per $100 in valuation to 36.9, meaning that with an overall bump in values throughout the county, homeowners’ tax bills would increase.

In the 10 a.m. session in the administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court will review raising the budget from the current year’s $81,849,488 to $84,943,109 for the new year, combining the general fund and sales tax fund for law enforcement, roads and illegal dumping enforcement.

In other business, the commissioners will:

>> Consider approving a letter of intent from the airport advisory board concerning improvements at Schleymeyer Field.

>> Consider County Agent Steve Paz’s request to proclaim Oct. 4-10 National 4-H Club Week.

>> Discuss seeking a credit rating from the Standard & Poor Co. for the court’s proposed $26-million issuance of certificates of obligation to build a new juvenile detention center and possibly other purposes.

>> Review a contract with the Permian Basin Community Centers, doing business as PermiaCare, for the provision of mental health services at the county jail.

>> Hear Sheriff Mike Griffis’ proposal to apply to the Texas Department of Transportation for a “Click It or Ticket” program grant to encourage the use of seat belts in motor vehicles.

>> Consider the 2020-21 maintenance grant contract with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

>> Review the new fiscal year’s contract with the Area Agency on Aging.

>> Hear a proposal by Purchasing Department Director Lucy Soto and Highways and Streets Department Director Evans Kessey to approve interlocal governmental agreements for vehicle fleets’ maintenance among the Vector Fleet Management Co., the Medical Center Health System, UTPB and the county.

>> Consider leasing an email device for the county’s mailroom.

>> Hear Health Department Director Brandy Garcia’s request for a 36-month contract with the eClinicalWorks Co. to provide electronic medical records.

>> Consider requests from County Attorney Dusty Gallivan and Medical Examiner Chuck Moad to hire investigators.

>> Consider Human Resource Director Patricia Patton’s proposal to spend $220 for professional fees and dues, $400 for office supplies and $1,700 for furniture and equipment.

>> Discuss allocating $50,000 for contract services and monitoring fees for post-sentence monitoring.

>> Consider authorizing the expenditure of $40,000 for special departmental equipment for capital projects.