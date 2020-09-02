County HR director retires

Having weighed the applications of 20 people to succeed the retiring longtime Human Resources Director Patricia “Pat” Patton, Ector County commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday and narrowed the field to two candidates, Odessans Robert Segura and D.J. James.

Patton said after the 10 a.m. executive session that her successor might not be announced until the regular court meeting Sept. 8. She said there were no applications from within her department.

The Raymondville native started as a legal secretary in the county attorney’s office in 1982 and was administrative assistant to Jan Fisher before accepting her HR appointment in May 1990. The county has 680 employees.

“I enjoyed working with people, getting to know them and trying to help them work through whatever issues they might have had,” Patton said. “That included employees, department heads and elected officials.

“I liked administering policies and helping people see how they needed to comply with the policies because of the impact it would have on them as well as the county.”

Born Patricia Stewart, she graduated from high school in Raymondville, in the Rio Grande Valley, attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches for two years and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and English at the University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburg. She taught high school English in Mercedes, San Perlita and her hometown.

Patton and her husband Mike, a veteran law enforcement officer who will take office as the Precinct 2 constable in January, have four children and 11 grandchildren.

Other HR employees are Payroll Administrator Vivian Campbell, Safety Risk Manager Sam Brijalba, Benefits Coordinator Melissa Crow, HR Clerk Cassandra Richardson and HR Assistant Margaret Sanchez.

Asked what she reflects on about her career, Patton said, “The people.

“That’s all HR is, dealing with people whatever the situation might be.”

She served a dual role as the county’s emergency management coordinator from 1983 to 2008.