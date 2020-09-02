  • September 2, 2020

County HR director retires - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

County HR director retires

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 4:20 pm

County HR director retires By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Having weighed the applications of 20 people to succeed the retiring longtime Human Resources Director Patricia “Pat” Patton, Ector County commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday and narrowed the field to two candidates, Odessans Robert Segura and D.J. James.

Patton said after the 10 a.m. executive session that her successor might not be announced until the regular court meeting Sept. 8. She said there were no applications from within her department.

The Raymondville native started as a legal secretary in the county attorney’s office in 1982 and was administrative assistant to Jan Fisher before accepting her HR appointment in May 1990. The county has 680 employees.

“I enjoyed working with people, getting to know them and trying to help them work through whatever issues they might have had,” Patton said. “That included employees, department heads and elected officials.

“I liked administering policies and helping people see how they needed to comply with the policies because of the impact it would have on them as well as the county.”

Born Patricia Stewart, she graduated from high school in Raymondville, in the Rio Grande Valley, attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches for two years and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and English at the University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburg. She taught high school English in Mercedes, San Perlita and her hometown.

Patton and her husband Mike, a veteran law enforcement officer who will take office as the Precinct 2 constable in January, have four children and 11 grandchildren.

Other HR employees are Payroll Administrator Vivian Campbell, Safety Risk Manager Sam Brijalba, Benefits Coordinator Melissa Crow, HR Clerk Cassandra Richardson and HR Assistant Margaret Sanchez.

Asked what she reflects on about her career, Patton said, “The people.

“That’s all HR is, dealing with people whatever the situation might be.”

She served a dual role as the county’s emergency management coordinator from 1983 to 2008.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 4:20 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
91°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: NNE at 9mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 68°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 96°/Low 69°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

friday

weather
High 91°/Low 68°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]