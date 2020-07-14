County enacts burn ban

Hearing that citizens had been calling to express their concern about alarmingly dry conditions in the withering 100-degree-plus weather of late, Ector County commissioners Tuesday enacted a 90-day burn ban carrying up to a $500 fine for violations.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers, a former Odessa assistant fire chief, said there are some particularly worrisome areas in south Ector County where dry weeds and grass are high.

The ban exempts activities OK’d by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality like firefighters’ training, public utility, natural gas pipeline and mining operations and the planting and harvesting of agricultural crops.

In other business during the two-hour meeting, the court authorized County Attorney Dusty Gallivan to spend $425,000 from the federal government’s $2.6-million COVID-19 allocation to buy software and install video conferencing equipment to facilitate operations of the criminal justice system.

Environmental Enforcement Director Rickey George’s request to hire part-time investigators for $35 an hour to bolster the county’s fight against illegal dumping was granted after George reported that he was understaffed.

George said certified officers are preferable because they can make arrests and that there are city and county officers interested in the jobs. “Nobody wants to be a police officer right now,” he said.

On a motion by Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons, the commissioners unanimously rejected Gallivan’s request to hire an investigator with Simmons saying approval would have violated the county’s hiring freeze and that they will consider the plan in the 2020-21 budget deliberations that will start next month.

The court also:

>> Approved budget amendments totaling $80,000 for autopsies and $20,000 for transport expenses in the medical examiner’s office.

>> Accepted a $750 donation to the sheriff’s office from Sellers State Farm Insurance.

>> Accepted a donation from Anthony Carillo of 60 rifle slings for the sheriff’s office.

>> Accepted 300 COVID-19 masks from Medical Center Hospital.

>> Approved paying overtime to maintenance employees instead of giving compensatory time.

>> OK’d bid specifications for the purchase of emulsified asphalt for road work.

>> Approved a $20,080 change order for concrete pads at the Notrees and Penwell radio towers.

>> OK’d a communications license for InSite Towers to install radio equipment at the Troy Road Tower.

>> Approved a job description for a disease intervention specialist at the health department.

>> Rejected a request from Rebecca Taylor for the county library to hire a librarian and replace two clerks who were assigned to the health department, adding that the matter will be reviewed in 2020-21 budget talks.