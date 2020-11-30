County donates $700,000

Local non-profit groups had been having an even tougher time than usual with the COVID-19 pandemic’s playing havoc with fundraising, so they were ecstatic over the Ector County commissioners’ recent donation of $700,000 in leftover money from federal CARES Act appropriations.

Two spokesmen, Capt. Juan Gomez of the Salvation Army and South Ector Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief David Avary, say the money was a Godsend.

“It was absolutely important because donations were not coming in as they usually do,” said Gomez, whose organization got $15,000 from County Judge Debi Hays and $10,000 from Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez.

“The commissioners’ coming together and sharing these funds shows that the community is still supporting the Salvation Army’s mission. We go on faith that Odessa will rally around the Salvation Army and our community.”

Avary said the $25,000 donated by Rodriguez would buy critically needed supplies and equipment. “It’s going to help tremendously with the costs we had to take on during the year when we didn’t get the local donations we usually get,” he said.

Referring to the clay pigeon-shooting event that is the SEVFD’s major fundraiser, Avary said, “We weren’t able to have the Bad Boy Blast.

“We’ll buy more medical equipment and stock up on COVID-related supplies like masks, face shields, gowns, hand sanitizer and medical bags. We appreciate the commissioners’ being able to help us out by giving this donation.”

Not having needed the full $2.6 million that the county had received in CARES money, Hays and the four commissioners each divvied up $140,000 among their favorite charities.

Here are their other donations: