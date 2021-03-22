County burn ban considered

Ector County commissioners Tuesday will consider enacting a county-wide burn ban and review making extensive improvements to the county library.

In the 10 a.m. meeting at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., they will also discuss upgrading the sheriff’s technological capabilities with the purchase of $404,433 in equipment.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner is scheduled to review the need for a burn ban, which would prohibit all outside burning except under the supervision of a fire department, owing to the steadily worsening drought conditions that the Permian Basin has seen this late winter and early spring.

The court is slated to review the heating and cooling needs and a prospective list of repairs at the county library and consider adding it to the county’s energy savings contract with Johnson Controls for a cost of $1.5 million.

Totaling $13,508, the library’s annual list of gifts and memorials will also be considered.

Sheriff Mike Griffis will seek the purchase of 27 laptop docking stations and 27 input car adapters for $25,671 from GTS Technology Solutions; 27 cameras for $262,197 from Axon Enterprise; 44 automated external defibrillators for $57,288 from AED First Response; 27 cradle points, harnesses and service plans for $36,584 from Verizon Wireless; 54 monitors for $5,224 from Loaded Dice Safety; and StreamLight LED flashlights for $3,240 from StreamLight Stinger.

In other action, the court will:

>> Consider Medical Examiner Ron Inge’s request for two Nikon cameras and accessories to be bought with CARES Act money.

>> Hear a proposal to adjust to an increased work demand and extend seasonal employees through the end of the year.

>> Consider transferring $70,000 from road maintenance to salaries in the highways and streets department.

>> Review extending online auctioneering services.