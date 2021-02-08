Commissioners view illegal dumping

Trash clean-up action and bolstering the Ector County criminal justice system will be taken up Tuesday by the county commissioners court.

In a 10 a.m. session in the administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner will propose buying five roll-off Dumpsters to be strategically placed around the west side of the county to make it more convenient for citizens to dispose of their trash, thereby reducing illegal dumping.

Gardner will also seek the court’s approval to transfer two full-time employees from the road and bridge department to environmental enforcement for them to pick up trash in the $266,938 grapple truck that will be delivered in April.

In other business, the commissioners will hear the requests of recently impaneled District Judges Justin Low and John Shrode and new County Attorney Greg Barber to raise the pay of a bailiff, two court administrators and an investigator from Step 1 to Step 4, based on experience.

The county’s pay scale calls for Steps 1 and 4 for a bailiff to be $24.93 and $28.05 per hour, for a court administrator to be $18.21 to $20.49 and for a county attorney’s investigator to be $23.65 and $26.60.

Low presides in the 161st District Court and Shrode in the 358th.

County Judge Debi Hays will lead the court’s bi-weekly review of COVID-19-related concerns.

The commissioners will also:

>> Consider Low’s request for $4,090 to buy equipment and furniture.

>> Discuss applying to the governor’s office for victims’ coordinator and liaison grants for the county attorney’s and district attorney’s offices.

>> Set specifications for seal coat aggregate, graded base material, water, asphalt patching material and liquid asphalt emulsion for highways and streets improvements.

>> Consider approving documentation to continue the county’s eminent domain authority.

>> Hear District Clerk Clarissa Webster’s recommendation on a proposal from Kofile Technologies of Dallas for the archival digitization of records.

>> Consider accepting a phase one certificate of substantial completion for the law enforcement center’s booking and intake area.

>> Hear sheriff’s information technology specialist Stephen White’s proposal to amend the county’s end user and professional services agreement with Tyler Technologies of Lubbock and add 11 Odyssey Online users including city fire marshals.