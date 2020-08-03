Commissioners undertake budget

Facing straitened circumstances owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ector County commissioners on Tuesday will start deliberations on their 2020-21 budget with a drop in revenues expected to dim departments’ horizons.

The court will convene at 8:30 a.m. in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St. and may recess and reconvene as Judge Debi Hays and the four commissioners deem necessary, Hays said in a news release.

Hays last week presented her plan for $67.1 million in general fund expenditures. It was an increase from the current fiscal year’s $66.5 million, but Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said he and Commissioners Eddy Shelton in Precinct 1, Greg Simmons in 2 and Armando Rodriguez in 4 will make alterations before the budget is adopted in September.

With the new fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1, Hays proposes increasing the sheriff’s office from $9,491,789 this year to $9,585,704 next year; lowering the expanded detention center’s funding from $13,744,277 to $13,502,524; increasing the district clerk’s office from $1,719,670 to $1,735,710; lowering the district attorney’s office from $3,610,341 to $3,507,778; decreasing the county clerk’s office from $1,492,223 to $1,448,390; increasing the county attorney’s office from $1,835,317 to $1,943,794; and decreasing the tax assessor-collector’s office from $925,097 to $905,699.

Now earning $60,218 and $119,334 per year, respectively, the commissioners and judge would make the same next year under Hays’ plan.