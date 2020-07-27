  • July 27, 2020

Commissioners talk budget - Odessa American: Ector County

Commissioners talk budget

Hays’ plan airs for first time Tuesday

Posted: Monday, July 27, 2020 3:48 pm

Ector County commissioners Tuesday will receive Judge Debi Hays’ proposed 2020-21 budget and discuss their August schedule for writing the next fiscal year’s spending and revenues plan.

With the new fiscal year starting Oct. 1, the court is bracing for much tighter finances because the COVID-10 pandemic will lower revenues, commissioners have said.

However, the county’s 2019-20 expenditures of $65.6 million were covered and no adjustments were required other than a hiring freeze. The current year schedule represents a $1.5-million increase over 2018-19.

In other business, the commissioners will hear the latest reports about the pandemic and discuss enacting a joint resolution with the City of Odessa to hold the Nov. 3 general election, set a December runoff date, consider a notice of election, appoint early voting clerks, set the early voting schedule and designate election day voting centers.

The court will also:

>> Consider applying for unclaimed property capital credits.

>> Review specifications for departmental uniforms with Lucy Soto of the purchasing department.

>> Discuss a performance contract with Johnson Controls to regulate heating and cooling in county buildings with Maintenance Director Charles Pierce.

>> Consider hiring an assistant purchasing agent.

>> Review a $3,200 budget amendment to cover the burials of indigent people with Auditor Randy Donner.

>> Consider a $15,000 budget amendment for medical commitments.

>> Discuss a $20,000 line item transfer for self-funded liability claims settlements.

>> Review an $865 line item transfer for furniture in 70th District Court.

