Commissioners plow through budget

Ector County commissioners Monday granted Sheriff Mike Griffis’ request for 27 new Chevrolet Tahoes, which Griffis said will greatly enhance his office’s ability to protect the public.

The sheriff said all 40 of his patrol deputies will now be able to take their vehicles home, increasing the law enforcement presence around the county and enabling the officers to respond to emergencies immediately. He said sergeants and lieutenants only have been taking them home.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons projected the vans’ cost at $57,000 each.

“To me, the officers getting these patrol vehicles to take home is a milestone,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers.

“We’re fortunate to live in a law enforcement-loving community,” Griffis said, adding that his detention center population of 910 Monday will decline when the Texas Department of Criminal Justice begins accepting prisoners again. The jail’s capacity is 1,079.

The court’s newly authorized expenditures for the sheriff’s office and jail are $12,253,000 and $17,275,000, respectively.

Chief Deputy Eddie Mancha said the SO pays new jailers $23.23 and new deputies $24.76 per hour.

Griffis said his office has 40 vacancies that it can live with for the time being and the commissioners cut 20 of those positions, saying the sheriff can fill the other 20 if he turns out to need them.

Griffis said the outsourcing of inmates to other counties has been all but ended with only six inmates being housed in Garza County at Post.

The court’s action came during day-long hearings to develop the county’s 2020-21 budget, preceded Monday afternoon by its approval of road projects including the expenditures from sales tax revenues of $1 million to rebuild 67th Street and $4 million to reconstruct West 42nd St. from FM 1936 to Moss Avenue.

Other projects OK’d during Highways and Streets Department Director Evans Kessey’s presentation were the $3-million resurfacing of Cottonwood Road from the Andrews Highway to the Midland County line and the $1.2-million revamping of Redondo Avenue.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton said $21 million in road projects will be undertaken in the next two years.

Substantially reducing travel and education allotments in every department, the commissioners were working on Judge Debi Hays’ proposed general fund budget of $67.1 million, which is an increase from the current year’s $66.5-million plan. They will adopt the new budget and set the property tax rate Sept. 22. The current tax rate is 36.5 cents per $100 in valuation and commissioners have indicated that it will not be raised.

County Clerk Jennifer Martin and District Clerk Clarissa Webster sought raises for their staffs, but Hays and the commissioners said they were unwilling to consider them.

Seeking a 10-percent across the board hike, Martin said, “I have to ask because I appreciate my people more than they will ever know.”

Martin reported that her probate and civil case filings “are down a little,” but will probably rebound.

She said her staff members have all been back at work since early May after working at home for a number of weeks to avoid the pandemic, adding that most of them earn less than $13 an hour. Martin said no one in her office had tested positive for COVID-19.

Webster said a backlog of criminal cases has increased with a slowdown in court actions and she reported not having filled a full-time vacancy and a part-time vacancy.

Noting that the issuance of passports has been halted since spring, Webster said, “We get calls for passports every day.

“People can’t wait for them to open back up.”

She argued against cutting the full-time and part-time jobs, saying her clerks were already earning substantial compensatory time. “That would be detrimental to the other departments,” Webster said.

However, a motion by Simmons to eliminate those jobs was unanimously approved.

2020-21 expenditures for the county clerk and district clerk are now projected at $1,342,000 and $1,658,000, respectively, for decreases from $1,492,223 and $1,719,670 for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

In a stringent cost-cutting humor with revenues expected to decrease next year, the court also showed no empathy for a raise request by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Missi Walden, who said she makes $5,500 less annually than JPs Terry Lange in Precinct 1, Sherwood Kupper in Precinct 3 and Eddy Spivey in Precinct 4.

Simmons said the current system could not be changed without eliminating the step raises the JPs earn.

Lange handed out a news release at Tuesday’s regular morning meeting, saying the court’s decision not to give him a raise “was arbitrary and non-rational and was done without reason or judgment” because his workload is much greater than the other judges. Lange, Kupper and Spivey each earn $72,340 to Walden’s $66,921.

Building Maintenance Director Charles Pierce was denied small raises for two grounds workers Tuesday afternoon, to which he responded, “I had to ask.

“They mow all day in 100-degree temperatures,” said Pierce, whose department is allocated $4,554,865 this year. “I made $50,000 in cuts in my budget to try and help the court as much as I can.”

He said his employees have put in 7,000 hours for maintenance and repairs on the 1938-vintage courthouse this year, adding, “The courthouse is our biggest headache of all the buildings in the county.”