Commissioners beef up SO

They will also consider approving budget amendments totaling $49,462 to buy furniture and other equipment for the recently completed $25-million jail expansion.

In a related matter, the court will hear Sheriff Mike Griffis’ recommendation about an intergovernmental agreement with Lynn County, south of Lubbock, for Lynn County inmates to be housed in the county detention center.

Other business will include:

>> A discussion of bid specifications for the purchase of 27 new Chevrolet Tahoes for the sheriff’s office.

>> Public Works Director Evans Kessey’s 2020 operational report and his project proposals for the New Year.

>> The consideration of renewing and ratifying guidelines governing tax abatements in reinvestment and enterprise zones.

>> A discussion of a supplemental environmental project for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.