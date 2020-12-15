  • December 15, 2020

Commissioners beef up SO

Commissioners beef up SO

New jail booking area may get funding

Posted: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 2:26 pm

Posted: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 2:26 pm

In their last regular meeting of 2020, Ector County commissioners will convene at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Ector County administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., to discuss buying equipment for the new booking area of the law enforcement center just south of town off U.S. 385.

They will also consider approving budget amendments totaling $49,462 to buy furniture and other equipment for the recently completed $25-million jail expansion.

In a related matter, the court will hear Sheriff Mike Griffis’ recommendation about an intergovernmental agreement with Lynn County, south of Lubbock, for Lynn County inmates to be housed in the county detention center.

Other business will include:

>> A discussion of bid specifications for the purchase of 27 new Chevrolet Tahoes for the sheriff’s office.

>> Public Works Director Evans Kessey’s 2020 operational report and his project proposals for the New Year.

>> The consideration of renewing and ratifying guidelines governing tax abatements in reinvestment and enterprise zones.

 >> A discussion of a supplemental environmental project for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

