  • November 17, 2020

City runoffs to be slated

City runoffs to be slated

Posted: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 3:53 pm

oanews@oaoa.com

In a special 10 a.m. Thursday meeting, Ector County commissioners will consider setting Dec. 15 for runoff elections among City of Odessa mayoral candidates Dewey Bryant and Javier Joven and city council hopefuls Mark Matta and Michael Shelton in District 1 and David Turner and Denise Swanner for the panel’s at-large seat.

Attempting to move up from his District 2 council seat, Bryant got 12,198 votes in the Nov. 3 general election, or 42.51 percent to fall short of the required 50.01 percent, while Joven tallied 11,454 or 39.91 percent.

Matta received 44.26 percent and Shelton 19.11 percent. Turner, leaving the mayor’s office to run for the council, had 44.98 percent in the first go-round to Swanner’s 28.66.

The commissioners will also hear County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche’s plan to schedule early voting, designate Election Day voting centers and appoint early voting clerks.

In other business, the court will recognize Cleopatra Anderson for winning Texas’ “Outstanding County Treasurer” Award.

IT WILL ALSO:

>> Hear a presentation from a representative of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance about area broadband computer services.

>> Introduce Vector Fleet Management’s new site manager, receive the company’s annual report and accept a check for cost savings sharing.

>> Hear Judge Debi Hays’ report on COVID-19-related issues.

>> Discuss purchases made by the public works department from the Terracon Consultants engineering company of Midland.

>> Review making payments for criminal background checks of staff members.

>> Consider approving the annual contract for vending machine services.

>> Discuss bid specifications for janitorial services.

>> Consider passing a resolution supporting the county’s application for a formula grant through the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.

>> Hear recently appointed Human Resources Director Donna James’ recommendation on naming a privacy officer to comply with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

