CDA plan still hangs fire

In a session delayed for 24 hours as a winter ice storm abated, Ector County commissioners Wednesday morning granted County Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s request to table his plan to combine the district attorney’s and county attorney’s offices into a criminal DA’s office.

Gallivan said afterward that he would be back Nov. 10 with an alternative for the court to consider applying an existing state law that allows DAs to try misdemeanors without formally establishing a criminal DA.

Owing to the statewide political uncertainty surrounding Republicans’ and Democrats’ competition for control of the House of Representatives in Austin, Gallivan said all options should be considered “to do what’s best for the county because you never know what will happen in a legislative session.”

He said Ector County might employ an agreement like that used by the Midland County district attorney’s and county attorney’s offices under which the DA handles misdemeanors.

Republican State Rep. Brooks Landgraf of Odessa had said before the meeting that he stood ready to carry a CDA bill to Austin if asked by the commissioners.

“I’m waiting to see what the court’s official position is and how the resolution is worded,” Landgraf said. “If there are options for streamlining operations and making things more efficient, we’re always looking for ways to do that.

“There is so much uncertainty with the upcoming session that my crystal ball is pretty foggy right now.”

Reporting that a limitation on how many bills can be filed might be enacted when the state’s 87th Legislature convenes Jan. 12, the legislator said, “It will be a challenging session if there is a Democrat majority for the first time since 2002 and we have leadership changes.

“With that and the pandemic, it’ll make the odds of passing anything more difficult than it would be otherwise.”

However, Landgraf said a proposal like authorizing a CDA’s office is usually considered a “local interest” bill that is no trouble to pass and have the governor sign.

“I don’t expect that it would be controversial, but we may be limiting the number of bills,” he said. “It depends on who the new speaker of the House is.”

Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, is leaving office and the Democrats need to gain nine of the House’s 150 seats to claim the majority.

Midland Rep. Tom Craddick became the first Republican speaker in over 130 years in 2003 and he held the powerful post for three two-year terms.

Gallivan said Monday that a big jump in felony and misdemeanor cases had prompted his request. “Having the felonies in one office and the misdemeanors in another is inefficient,” he said.

“Most defendants don’t commit just a felony or just a misdemeanor. They usually have a combination of them.”

Having served as county attorney since 2014, Gallivan is running unopposed in Tuesday’s election to succeed DA Bobby Bland, who didn’t seek re-election.

In other business, the court accepted $80,000 for the sheriff’s office from the seventh annual Bustin’ for Badges clay pigeon-shooting fundraiser.

THE COMMISSIONERS ALSO:

>> Accepted a $1,000 donation from Varsity Sports Unlimited for the sheriff’s office.

>> OK’d a certificate of substantial completion for phase one of roofing projects on county buildings.

>> Approved a period of contract correction to an agreement for the off-site records storage of district court records and trial exhibits.

>> Approved a $250 transfer from Commissioner’s Precinct 3 to the general fund for educational travel.

>> OK’d a $5,000 budget amendment for equipment rental through the BuyBoard Cooperative Purchase Program from R.B. Everett & Co. of Haltom City for equipment rental in the road maintenance department.

>> Approved a budget amendment to the general fund for subscriptions in the human resources department.