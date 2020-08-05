Budget hearings continue

Ector County Commissioners continued their budget hearings Wednesday with juvenile probation, the Ector County Coliseum, health department, 446th District Court, IT and other funds.

County Judge Debi Hays last week presented her plan for $67.1 million in general fund expenditures. It was an increase from the current fiscal year’s $66.5 million, but Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said he and Commissioners Eddy Shelton in Precinct 1, Greg Simmons in 2 and Armando Rodriguez in 4 will make alterations before the budget is adopted in September.

According to a schedule, hearings are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Tuesday. There also is a commissioners’ court meeting Tuesday.

County Auditor Randy Donner said taxable values are down a little bit. The county gets certified tax values at end of July. Donner said the county is hoping to get tax rates from Ector County Appraisal District by the end of this week or early next week.

Donner said the reason it is taking so long is because the state comptroller’s office has changed taxing methods reducing the rollback rates for certain entities.

Director of Juvenile Probation Kevin Mann requested a budget of $3,375,585. Mann said 10 positions remain unfilled and they will be shuttering post-adjudication, or long-term care. Money saved from this can be used for board and lodging at facilities outside of Ector County that can offer more comprehensive care.

Mann did not ask for more personnel.

Asked what his perfect long-term plan would be, Mann said it would be a new facility. The Ector County Youth Detention Center was built in 1974 and designed so youngsters would stay in their rooms the majority of the day. Now they’re mainly in their rooms to sleep and need direct supervision the whole time.

Ector County Coliseum Director Aaron Martin requested a total budget of $1,603,986 and capital improvement funds of $254,272, Donner said.

The health department requested a budget of $931,600, which Donner said is about the same as it has been.

The county budgeted $10,000 for COVID test kits, but didn’t order them so they were working on getting that ironed out Wednesday.

Monday’s budget hearing will include:

>> 9 a.m. County Clerk.

>> 9:30 a.m. District Clerk.

>> 10 a.m. Justice of the Peace No. 1.

>> 10:30 a.m. Justice of the Peace 2 and 3.

>> 11 a.m. Justice of the Peace 4.

>> 11:30 a.m. Library.

>> 1 p.m. County Agent.

>> 1:30 p.m. Elections.

>> 2 p.m. Streets and Highways, traffic, parks, Meteor Crater, vehicle maintenance/engineering, public works and airport.

>> 3:30 p.m. Sheriff and jail.

Tuesday

>> 1 p.m. Building maintenance.

>> 2 p.m. Human Resources.

>> 2:30 p.m. Auditor.

>> 3 p.m. Other funds/complete budget meeting.