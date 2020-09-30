Bare bones budget kicks into gear

Constrained by the oilfield slump and the pandemic, Ector County commissioners were even more conservative than usual in writing the new fiscal year’s budget that takes effect Thursday.

“The main thing was that we tried to preserve enough cash to continue operating next year even if the economic recession or the COVID-19 situations persist,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons said Tuesday. “We wanted to make sure we set aside a strong reserve amount, about $18 million, to withstand either a prolonged recession or the effects of a prolonged COVID crisis.

“Hopefully, we will be able to maintain all operations through next year without having to raise taxes or reduce any staff personnel.”

With sales tax revenues restricted to financing roads, law enforcement and illegal dumping enforcement, Simmons said, the new 1.25-cent levy nonetheless “made it easier to move money around on the other side of the budget.”

The court left the property tax rate unchanged at 36.5 cents per $100 valuation and enacted total expenditures of $84,943,109, up from $81,849,488 for the year ended Sept. 30.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers confirmed that oilfield anxieties figured heavily into the court’s calculations.

“Everyone is nervous about what the oilfield is going to do, so we made some cuts, turned down some requests and didn’t give any raises,” Childers said. “Now that the average citizen is living on less, we wanted to beef up the reserve and didn’t want to raise taxes. I’m proud of what we did. We held the line the best we could.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez said the court was concerned about continuing services until the pandemic ends, which he said might take more than two years. “We wanted to save money and be sure we had enough departments running to serve the public,” Rodriguez said.

“COVID-19 has changed lifestyles and everything else, so we wanted to keep all our employees so they could serve the public on anything they need assistance with. The situation will get tighter and tighter until we get a cure and I’m afraid something else will pop up by then.”

By category, here are the revenues and spending schedules from 2019-20 and totals for the new fiscal year:

Revenues budget, $67,446,729, $67,887,979.

County court, $349,384, $342,832; Judge Debi Hays makes $119,334.

Commissioners court, $153,748, $225,461.

Commissioner Precinct 1, $97,412, $98,765.

Commissioner Precinct 2, $98,670, $98,858.

Commissioner Precinct 3, $98,066, $99,482.

Commissioner Precinct 4, $99,302, $99,462; each commissioner makes $60,218.

Human resources, $608,388, $692,825; the director makes $100,593.

70th District Court, $325,028, $331,516.

161st District Court, $316,508, $320,739.

244th District Court, $324,242, $328,359.

358th District Court, $408,636, $408,412.

446th District Court, $315,825, $316,253; the county pays $13,200 of each judge’s salary.

District clerk’s office, $1,719,670, $1,608,561; the clerk makes $80,333.

District attorney’s office, $3,610,341, $3,520,214; the county pays $24,280 of the DA’s salary.

County Court-at-Law No. 1, $420,076, $419,639.

County Court-at-Law No. 2, $424,931, $424,274; the judges make $152,200.

County clerk’s office, $1,492,223, $1,341,911; the clerk makes $77,233.

County attorney’s office, $1,835,317. $1,943,794; the county attorney makes $137,285.

Justice of the peace Precinct 1, $250,208, $251,751.

Justice of the peace Precinct 2, $179,361, $179,842.

Justice of the peace Precinct 3, $181,967, $181,725.

Justice of the peace Precinct 4, $249,685, $249,124; the JPs all make $72,512 except the Precinct 2 JP, who makes $67,041.

County and district courts jury department, $255,700, $193,000.

Medical examiner’s office, $976,305, $1,028,903.

Non-departmental judicial department, $3,820,122, $2,939,538.

County auditor’s office, $686,869, $743,394; the auditor makes $82,746.

County treasurer’s office, $265,932, $261,922; the treasurer makes $68,143.

Tax assessor-collector’s office, $925,097, $905,699; the assessor-collector makes $73,697.

Purchasing department, $458,561, $401,624; the director makes $73,511.

Information technology department, $2,931,785, $3,018,590.

Non-departmental financial department, $838,378, $854,418.

Economic development department, $10,443, $10,443.

Animal control department, $341,319, $333,965.

Constables department, $53,039, $53,372.

Sheriff’s office, $9,491,789, $9,628,504; the sheriff makes $113,926.

Detention center, $13,744,277, $12,401,601.

Detention center medical services, $2,046,530, $2,036,809.

Post-sentence monitoring department, $1,003,781, $1,235,039.

Juvenile probation department, $3,374,432, $3,375,585; the director makes $105,668.

Health department, $932,492, $961,732; the director makes $68,643.

Environmental enforcement department, $374,946, $346,643.

Children’s services department, $4,500, $4,500.

Non-departmental health and welfare department, $119,000, $124,000.

Fire protection services department, $903,275, $903,275.

White-Pool House Museum, $7,025, $8,400.

Senior citizens centers department, $538,722, $495,581; the director makes $69,953.

Historical commission department, $6,000, $5,000.

Parks department, $56,720, $54,630.

Library, $1,791,066, $1,726,287; the director makes $76,277.

Building maintenance department, $4,554,865, $4,358,896; the director makes $90,629.

Cemetery department, $646,315, $626,051; the director makes $60,114.

Motor vehicle repairs and maintenance department, $863,231, $693,320.

County extension services department, $180,683, $169,750.

Soil and water conservation department, $2,500, $2,500.

Emergency management department, $15,575, $5,250.

Other non-departmental expenses, $617,836, $715,000.

Insurance department, $482,079, $764,000.

Postage and reproduction department, $15,850, $16,301.

Total expenditures, $66,952,724, $64,887,521.

Farm to market and lateral road fund revenues, $3,187,893, $3,822,636.

Farm to market and lateral road fund, project manager’s department, $190,501, $186,864.

Farm to market and lateral road fund, motor vehicle repairs and maintenance department, $889,482, $803,150.

Farm to market and lateral road fund, road maintenance department, $3,560,830, $2,937,226.

Farm to market and lateral road fund, engineering department, $716,529, $705,341.

Farm to market and lateral road fund, traffic operations department, $5,823,384, $5,059,358.

Law library fund revenues, $136,000, $128,500.

Law library fund department, $166,415, $129,787.

Election administrator’s fund revenues, $658,736, $701,000.

Elections administrator’s department, $679,857, $684,502.

Sales tax district revenues, $14,706,263, $12,030,000.

Sales tax district, sheriff’s office, $1,062,276, $2,645,871

Sales tax district, animal control, $125,758, $73,204.

Sales tax district, detention center, $4,116,934, $4,799,361.

Sales tax district, detention center medical expenses, $501,812, $526,871.

Sales tax district, environmental enforcement, $610,519, $333,405.

Sales Tax district, motor vehicle repairs and maintenance, 0, $182,312.

Sales tax district, road maintenance, $8,112,651, $11,490,564.

Sales tax district, traffic operations, $14,706,263, $20,051,588.

Child abuse prevention fund, revenues, $1,000, $500.

Child abuse prevention fund, $1,500, $500.

County attorney’s pre-trial intervention fund, revenues, $407,000, $404,000.

County attorney’s pre-trial intervention fund, $543,784, $545.303.

District clerk’s records management and preservation fund, revenues, $795,750, $46,250.

District clerk’s records management and preservation fund, $791,507, $25,500.

County clerk’s records management and preservation fund, revenues, $490,500, $298,500.

County clerk’s records management and preservation fund, $509,765, $313,337.

Court technology fund, revenues, $7,935, $4,000.

Court technology fund, $8,500, $4,000.

Courthouse security fund, revenues, $596,000, $577,500.

Courthouse security fund, $605,187, $603,711.

Justices of the peace technology fund, revenues, $51,500, $37,000.

Justices of the peace technology fund, $117,291, $101,063.

Debt service fund, revenues, $3,858,322, $3,557,506.

Debt service fund, $3,854,732, $3,661,732.

District clerk’s archive fund, revenues, $35,500, $30,250.

District clerk’s archive fund, $45,000, $40,000.

County clerk’s archive fund, revenues, $225,750, $176,000.

County clerk’s archive fund, $176,440, 0.

Self-funded liability fund, revenues, $602,500, $947,300.

Self-funded liability fund, $768,915, $890,937.

Coliseum fund, revenues, $1,760,500, $1,570,500.

Coliseum fund, $1,779,763, $1,594,903.

Coliseum capital improvement fund, revenues, $950,000, $707,000.

Coliseum capital improvement fund, $142,000, $254,272.

Airport fund, revenues, $277,200, $258,800.

Airport fund, $703,004, $481,895.

Airport capital improvement fund, revenues, $150,000, $150,000.

Airport capital improvement fund, $100,000, $100,000.

Capital improvement fund, revenues, $28,000, $27,000.

Capital improvement fund, 0, 0.

Capital projects fund, revenues, 0, 0.

Capital projects fund, 0, $109,060.

Jail expansion project, revenues, 0, 0.

Jail expansion project, 0, 0.

Equipment services fund, revenues, $1,931,896, $1,825,692.

Equipment services fund, $2,540,431, $2,161,600.

Health benefits fund, revenues, $9,896,300, $9,818,800.

Health benefits fund, $10,673,500, $10,824,100.

Health benefits fund wellness clinic, $421,412, $421,484.

Total expenditures, $11,094,912, $11,245,564.