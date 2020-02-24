  • February 24, 2020

Fire department’s woes aired - Odessa American: Ector County

e-Edition Subscribe

Fire department’s woes aired

Shelton seeks money, backing for West Odessa volunteers

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 1:59 pm

Fire department’s woes aired By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County commissioners at 10 a.m. Tuesday will consider Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton’s plan to use revenues from the county’s new 1.25-cent sales tax to help pay banknotes on two firetrucks and buy equipment for the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department.

Shelton is seeking re-election in the March 3 Republican primary against Mike Gardner and Hoss Dugger with no Democrat in the race.

“The department had two previous chiefs who got them in a bind financially and morally with the people out west and Odessa Fire Rescue,” Shelton said Monday, adding that the volunteer group “is not part of the county” but is reimbursed by the county for fire runs. “Once they lose faith, you have to get yourself out of that hole.”

He said new WOVFD Chief Richard Pease needs 10 air packs costing $10,000 each and relief from notes totaling $60,748 and $25,197 for the trucks.

“Their note payments are preventing them from buying more air packs and safety rescue equipment,” the commissioner said. “I don’t know how much we can help with the notes, but we should be able to look for grants for the air packs.

“Richard told me that due to the recent issues, his grant requests have been denied. We have to get their reputation back up so they can qualify.”

Shelton referred to the charges filed in 2018 against former Fire Chief Jimmy Ellis and his wife Sherry for theft over $150,000 and last year against former Chief Sean Dixon and Treasurer Stacie DeMoss Proctor for stealing over $150,000 and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Ellis pleaded guilty in return for 10 years’ probation, $60,000 in restitution, 600 hours of community service and having the charge dropped against his wife. The other cases are pending.

In other business in the commissioners courtroom in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court will review setting the county’s third annual passport fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the courthouse and consider paying overtime to employees of the district clerk’s office. The fair is held to facilitate the applications of people who plan to travel outside the country.

The court will also:

>> Review Highways & Streets Department Director Evans Kessey’s request for a $700,000 appropriation for improvements and construction. 

>> Evaluate bids for this year’s sealcoating of county roads.

>> Consider bids for liquid asphalt emulsions, asphalt pitching material, graded base material, sealcoat aggregate and water.

>> Review paving and other improvements on West Pawpaw Street.

>> Discuss renovating the booking and intake area at the detention center.

>> Consider revising the county’s interlocal contract with the Texas Department of Public Safety for use of the Failure to Appear Omnibase System.

>> Discuss hiring an administrative assistant for Judge Debi Hays with Hays’ court administrator, Donna Moffett, having retired and administrative assistant Gina Arroyo having replaced Moffett.

>> Consider setting a schedule of 84 hours and allowing four hours’ overtime per pay period for telecommunicators, or radio dispatchers, in the sheriff’s office.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Monday, February 24, 2020 1:59 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
72°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: W at 14mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 38°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 52°/Low 28°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 50°/Low 30°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]