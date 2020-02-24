Fire department’s woes aired

Ector County commissioners at 10 a.m. Tuesday will consider Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton’s plan to use revenues from the county’s new 1.25-cent sales tax to help pay banknotes on two firetrucks and buy equipment for the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department.

Shelton is seeking re-election in the March 3 Republican primary against Mike Gardner and Hoss Dugger with no Democrat in the race.

“The department had two previous chiefs who got them in a bind financially and morally with the people out west and Odessa Fire Rescue,” Shelton said Monday, adding that the volunteer group “is not part of the county” but is reimbursed by the county for fire runs. “Once they lose faith, you have to get yourself out of that hole.”

He said new WOVFD Chief Richard Pease needs 10 air packs costing $10,000 each and relief from notes totaling $60,748 and $25,197 for the trucks.

“Their note payments are preventing them from buying more air packs and safety rescue equipment,” the commissioner said. “I don’t know how much we can help with the notes, but we should be able to look for grants for the air packs.

“Richard told me that due to the recent issues, his grant requests have been denied. We have to get their reputation back up so they can qualify.”

Shelton referred to the charges filed in 2018 against former Fire Chief Jimmy Ellis and his wife Sherry for theft over $150,000 and last year against former Chief Sean Dixon and Treasurer Stacie DeMoss Proctor for stealing over $150,000 and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Ellis pleaded guilty in return for 10 years’ probation, $60,000 in restitution, 600 hours of community service and having the charge dropped against his wife. The other cases are pending.

In other business in the commissioners courtroom in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court will review setting the county’s third annual passport fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the courthouse and consider paying overtime to employees of the district clerk’s office. The fair is held to facilitate the applications of people who plan to travel outside the country.

The court will also:

>> Review Highways & Streets Department Director Evans Kessey’s request for a $700,000 appropriation for improvements and construction.

>> Evaluate bids for this year’s sealcoating of county roads.

>> Consider bids for liquid asphalt emulsions, asphalt pitching material, graded base material, sealcoat aggregate and water.

>> Review paving and other improvements on West Pawpaw Street.

>> Discuss renovating the booking and intake area at the detention center.

>> Consider revising the county’s interlocal contract with the Texas Department of Public Safety for use of the Failure to Appear Omnibase System.

>> Discuss hiring an administrative assistant for Judge Debi Hays with Hays’ court administrator, Donna Moffett, having retired and administrative assistant Gina Arroyo having replaced Moffett.

>> Consider setting a schedule of 84 hours and allowing four hours’ overtime per pay period for telecommunicators, or radio dispatchers, in the sheriff’s office.