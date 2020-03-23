Court views coronavirus crisis

Ector County commissioners today will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and decide what action they may take in response to it.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said Monday that he and Judge Debi Hays had been consulting with County Emergency Manager Ricky George, Health Department Director Brandy Garcia and others, considering if they should declare a local disaster and proceed with establishing an emergency operations center.

Explaining that an EOC “would be spread out in several locations,” Childers said, “The meeting will be mostly an update on what we have done and what we will need to do if we get a known case of coronavirus in the county.

“We have structured an organizational chart to meet all the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines. It’s an ever-changing atmosphere that we’re living in right now and we are not sure what will come out of it.”

Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton said Hays “is on the verge of declaring a disaster like the cities of Odessa and Midland have done.

“But she doesn’t want to jump the gun because we haven’t had any cases yet,” Shelton said. “We’ve never been through this before, so we really don’t know what to do. We need to have faith in the system and do what our federal, state and local officials have told us to do with social distancing and washing our hands.”

Shelton noted that Childers is the court’s emergency management expert because he is a former assistant chief of the Odessa Fire & Rescue Department.

In other 10 a.m. business at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the court will review an immunization contract with the Texas Department of State Health Services and consider Sheriff Mike Griffis’ proposals to hire nurses and part-time nurses for the detention center and approve the assignments of deputies certified by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to assist in filling open positions at the detention center.

The court will also:

>> Review adding $6,500 to the elections fund for postage.

>> Consider spending $23,000 for improvements and construction for the jail expansion.

>> Review the county’s comprehensive annual financial report.

>> Hold a public hearing on the Republic Services landfill company’s tax-exempt bond financing.

>> Consider a projects and departmental presentation report from the building maintenance department.

>> Accept $2,500 from Jamie Tisdale and Wilson’s Corner for environmental enforcement.

>> Accept the donation of two model 2002 horse trailers from former Sheriff Mark Donaldson for the sheriff’s office.

>> Consider adding the Humane Society of Odessa to the jurors’ donation fund list.

>> Discuss enrolling county employees in the Texas Association of Counties’ cybersecurity course.

>> Review a two-week grant for the “Click It or Ticket” program to encourage motorists’ use of seatbelts.

>> Consider renewing the Federal Aviation Administration’s lease at Schleymeyer Field airport.

>> Discuss an interlocal cooperation agreement for the Teen Court Program with ECISD and the City of Odessa.