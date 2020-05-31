  • May 31, 2020

Census needs good response - Odessa American: Ector County

Census needs good response

Officials call on Ector County citizens to do their part

Posted: Sunday, May 31, 2020 5:00 am

Census needs good response By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Getting an accurate Census count in Ector County may be a little easier this year than it was 10 years ago and officials hope the citizenry responds so that manifold benefits may be derived.

Starting Friday, the U.S. Census Bureau has put a dozen people on the ground delivering questionnaire packets to people’s front doors in Ector and Midland counties, but the department is also encouraging citizens to log onto census.gov and use that more direct method to complete the brief questionnaires.

“Some people might be fearful that their information isn’t safe or protected,” said Census spokeswoman Brenda McDonald of Lubbock. “But the Census Bureau is required by law to protect respondents’ answers. Responses are used only to produce statistics. We do not disclose any personal information.”

The 2010 Census showed Ector County with 137,130 people and Odessa with 99,940. A July estimate last year was that the city had grown to 123,334 while Midland had blossomed from 111,147 to 146,038 during the same period.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton, whose Precinct 1 includes West Odessa, said that unincorporated area of 50,000 to 70,000 people has been the main problem.

“We’re still getting a poor response in West Odessa, but we should have more participation because we have broadband internet services for the first time,” Shelton said.

He said better results would have meant more than the $2.6 million the county was just awarded under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, which was apportioned on the basis of $180 per capita.

Shelton said responding via the Internet “is best and easiest way.

“It takes a very small amount of time and is one of those things where the benefits will come, although you won’t see them tangibly right up front,” he said.

“If you’ve ever wondered why Midland gets more stores and restaurants, it’s because they have a better count.”

Shelton said higher numbers would have brought more medicine from the federal government to battle COVID-19 and they would result in more goods and services and more highway funding in the future.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez said South Ector County, which he represents, has also proved recalcitrant in the past. “A lot of times, people didn’t want to fill out the forms because of their immigration status,” Rodriguez said.

“They still have that concept, but this information is only for the Census. They won’t give it to any other agency of the government.”

Rodriguez said he and other leaders “are pushing it with the Spanish radio and TV stations, saying, ‘Don’t worry about that anymore because you have a responsibility to do this.’

“We’re putting the burden on the community, saying we have a responsibility and we have to do our part,” he said.

Rodriguez said the Census Bureau stands ready to answer questions at 1-800-923-8282.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in , on Sunday, May 31, 2020 5:00 am.

