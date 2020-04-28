Local disaster called off by county

In deference to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order relaxing some statewide COVID-19-related restrictions, Ector County commissioners Tuesday rescinded County Judge Debi Hays’ March 30 declaration of a local disaster, effective at midnight Thursday.

Hays said drive-through COVID-19 testing had begun at the county coliseum with 14 people scheduling tests by calling 432-703-5481 through mid-afternoon Monday, adding that the emergency operations center at the Southside Senior Center would be further downgraded to a Level 4 “skeleton crew.”

In the brief but business-heavy 10 a.m. session at the county administration building, the court moved on a 4-1 vote to contribute $145,000 in 10 percent matching funds to a Texas Department of Transportation project at Schleymeyer Field airport. Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Simmons explained afterward that he had voted “no” because the project should have been postponed for later consideration.

County Public Works Project Manager David Peck said TxDOT, funding 90 percent of the $1.45-million project, will have a contractor extend the concrete apron where airplanes park by the terminal and install a medium intensity approach lighting system to help pilots land during bad weather. Peck said the work might start this summer.

Commissioners accepted $4.7 million in TxDOT-planned highway work while grousing that neighboring counties are getting much more from the state legislature, based on oil production.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez strongly disapproved of the inequities in the recent TxDOT report, which says Midland County is getting $18.3 million, Andrews County $5.8 million, Glasscock County $5.5 million, Howard County $8.5 million, Martin County $11.5 million, Reeves County $21 million, Upton County $7.2 million and Ward County $5 million.

“I want to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” Rodriguez said.

Reporting contacting legislators about the situation, Hays said that while Ector County does have less oil production than the other counties, it still has considerable oilfield-related traffic and consequent wear and tear on its roads.

In other business, the court accepted Abbott’s order to move primary runoffs from May 26 to July 14, including the Ector County Republican Primary commissioners’ runoff between incumbent Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton and former city councilman Mike Gardner. Early voting begins July 6.

The court moved the early voting sites from Medical Center Hospital Primary Care to Murry Fly Elementary School at 11688 W. Westview Dr. and from the Family Health Center to the Salinas Community Center at 600 W. Clements St. and moved the election day polls from MCH Primary Care to the Kellus-Turner Community Center at 2230 Sycamore Dr.

Commissioners also:

>> Approved an application for Texas State Library accreditation for the county library.

>> OK’d a $2,160 budget amendment in the sales tax district for contract services.